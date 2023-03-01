Caitlin Guenther
Crofton's Caitlin Guenther goes up for a shot in the lane during the Sub-District C2-5 Girls' Basketball Tournament championship game Feb. 16 in Crofton, Nebraska.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

The head coach is different. Some of the players are different. But if you think that means the Crofton Warriors are not state title contenders this year, you’d better think again.

Crofton (23-2) takes the top seed into the Class C2 bracket of the Nebraska State Girls’ Basketball Tournament, beginning Thursday in Lincoln.

