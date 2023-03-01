The head coach is different. Some of the players are different. But if you think that means the Crofton Warriors are not state title contenders this year, you’d better think again.
Crofton (23-2) takes the top seed into the Class C2 bracket of the Nebraska State Girls’ Basketball Tournament, beginning Thursday in Lincoln.
The Warriors are making their fifth straight state tournament appearance, the first under head coach Maggie Moon. Moon took over for longtime coach Aaron Losing after the 2021-22 season.
For Moon, who had been an assistant for the program in recent years, said that the team hasn’t changed.
“Their work ethic is wonderful, as is their desire to win,” Moon said. “The girls never thought we were going to be anything less than where we are right now.”
Crofton starts juniors Caitlin Guenther (10.2 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 40 steals) and Ellie Tramp (9 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 62 assists, 78 steals), as well as sophomores Cassie Allen (7.4 ppg, 37 assists, 63 steals), Sammie Allen (9.2 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 64 steals) and Alexa Wiebelhaus (6.5 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 37 steals). Seven other players contribute at least a point a game offensively, all but two of which are underclassmen.
“That’s one of the more exciting parts,” Moon said. “We start two juniors and three sophomores who all got significant playing time last year. They’ve never shied away from a challenge. They’ve led us into an opportunity to be successful this year.”
With all five starters averaging over six points per game, the Warriors’ leading scorer varies from night to night.
“The kids don’t care who scores,” Moon said. “What they care about is winning games. It’s something that I really appreciate, that our kids are in it for the team.”
The Warriors open play against Cross County (22-4). The senior-less Cougars are led by junior Shyanne Anderson (14 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 68 assists, 58 steals) and freshman Emaree Dickey (9.6 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 48 steals). Junior Lilly Peterson (8 ppg, 54 assists, 32 steals) leads the team with 5.9 rebounds per game.
“They’re a really good team, similar to us. They play a high-intensity man defense, some zone, and they press a lot,” Moon said of the Cougars. “They’ve got some pretty good offensive players as well.”
For the Warriors to advance, they need to continue to do what has propelled them all season.
“We need to make sure our defensive intensity is there. It’s what sparks us,” Moon said. “We need to create enough pressure to make the other team nervous.”
Crofton also needs to be ready to handle everything the state tournament can throw at them.
“We also need to embrace the moment, not shy away from the pressure,” Moon said. “All these girls played there last year and, if they weren’t playing they were there. Expectations are high, but I don’t foresee that they will be bothered by them.”
Crofton and Cross County play the 9 a.m. game Thursday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Rival Ponca (23-1) faces Oakland-Craig (22-4) in the other morning session game. The other side of the bracket features Pender (24-3) against Clarkson-Leigh (20-6), followed by Guardian Angels Central Catholic (20-4) against Southern Valley (21-3).
Semifinals in Class C2 are set for Friday afternoon at Devaney. The championship will be played Saturday at 4:15 p.m. in Pinnacle Bank Arena, with the third place game at 9 a.m. at Lincoln Northwest High School.
