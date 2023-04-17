BERESFORD — Host Beresford won two boys’ and a girls’ event in the Mike Seivert Invitational track and field meet, held Monday.
The Beresford boys were led by Zach Boden, who won the javelin with a toss of 157-2, and Andrew Atwood, who won the 800 in 1:57.59. Alcester-Hudson’s Mateo Kleinhans won the 300-meter hurdles in 44.37.
On the girls’ side, Beresford’s Jade Rhody won the high jump (5-0).
The Sioux Valley girls won six events, with Adison Renkly winning three and Landree Wilson winning two. Renkly claimed the 100- (16.80) and 300-meter (52.28) hurdles, as well as the triple jump (32-6 1/2). Wilson won the 100 (12.90) and 200 (26.33). Also for the Cossacks, Isabelle Bloker won the 800 (2:29.06).
Hamlin won four field events, with state record holder Grace Leiseth claiming both the shot put (44-8 1/4) and discus (147-3 1/2).
Kylee Johnson anchored Deubrook Area to three relay victories: 800 (1:53.96), 1600 (4:19.11) and 3200 (10:35.38). Chester Area’s Emery Larson won the 1600 (5:04.57) and anchored the Fliers to victory in the medley relay (4:23.65). Jacy Wolf and Addison Bates ran on the winning 400 (53.98) and medley relays for Chester Area.
On the boys’ side, Dell Rapids’ Lucas Flemmer won the 100 (10.97), 200 (22.43) and 400 (50.65). Hamlin’s foursome of Rylan Thue, Luke Fraser, Zac VanMeeteren and Gavin Prouty won both the 400 (44.92) and 800 (1:33.87) relays. Garretson’s Preston Bohl won the 1600 (4:47.70) and 3200 (10:41.06). Deubrook won the 1600 (3:31.29), 3200 (8:40.62) and medley (3:46.63) relays, with several athletes running on two of the relays.
