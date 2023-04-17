BERESFORD — Host Beresford won two boys’ and a girls’ event in the Mike Seivert Invitational track and field meet, held Monday.

The Beresford boys were led by Zach Boden, who won the javelin with a toss of 157-2, and Andrew Atwood, who won the 800 in 1:57.59. Alcester-Hudson’s Mateo Kleinhans won the 300-meter hurdles in 44.37.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.