The Yankton High School volleyball and football teams will each host preseason scrimmages on Friday. The volleyball scrimmage will take place at YHS at 4 p.m., with the football scrimmage at Crange-Youngworth Field at 7 p.m.
These scrimmages are open to the public. There is no cost for admission, but the teams request that those in attendance bring bottles of PowerAde for the teams to use during the season.
