CENTERVILLE — Logan Bobzin scored a game-high 25 points and scored the game-winning layup with eight seconds left to lead Centerville past Mitchell Christian 48-46 in girls’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Jack Walters posted nine points and three steals for Centerville. Spencer Skatvold had seven rebounds and Cole Edberg added eight assists in the victory.
Nathaniel Anderberg led Mitchell Christian with 18 points. Max Reynen added 15 points.
Centerville travels to Burke on Friday. Mitchell Chrsitian hosts Menno on Thursday.
Ponca 52, Crofton 41
CROFTON, Neb. — Ponca put three players in double figures to claim a 52-41 victory over Crofton in boys’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Bryar Bennett filled the stat sheet, finishing with 16 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and five steals for Ponca. Zach Fernau netted 13 points. Dalton Lamprecht hit three three-pointers off the bench to finish with 12 points in the contest.
No statistics were reported for Crofton, which travels to Battle Creek on Thursday.
Ponca, 7-3, hosts Woodbury Central, Iowa, on Friday.
PONCA (7-3) 11 19 9 13 — 52
CROFTON (1-9) 12 8 14 7 — 41
Gayville-Volin 50, Scotland 32
SCOTLAND — Andrew Gustad’s 16 points helped Gayville-Volin defeat Scotland 50-32 in a boys’ basketball game Tuesday night in Scotland.
Kyle Hirsch added 14 points and four rebounds for Gayville-Volin (3-3), while Spencer Karstens finished with 11 points, three rebounds and six steals. Gustad also pulled down three rebounds.
For Scotland (2-3), Keenan Souhrada had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Dawson Bietz poured in eight points.
On Thursday, Scotland plays Tripp-Delmont-Armour in Tripp, and Gayville-Volin hosts Irene-Wakonda on Friday in Gayville.
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (3-3) 14 13 11 12 — 50
SCOTLAND (2-3) 5 5 11 11 — 32
Parker 66, Bon Homme 45
PARKER — Cole Jurgens and Carter Robertson both scored 17 points as Parker took care of business 66-45 over Bon Homme on Tuesday night in Parker.
Davin Fuller added 14 points and five rebounds for Parker, while Jurgens also had six assists and four rebounds. Colby Olson dished out five assists.
For Bon Homme, Carter Uecker scored 18 points, Nate Hall had seven points and eight rebounds, Karsten Kozak recorded nine points and six rebounds, and Landon Bares tallied eight points and four rebounds.
BON HOMME 13 13 13 6 — 45
PARKER 12 16 17 21 — 66
Irene-Wakonda 58, Freeman 30
FREEMAN — Irene-Wakonda cruised past Freeman 58-30 in a boys’ basketball game Tuesday night in Freeman.
No stats were reported for Irene-Wakonda.
For Freeman (0-5), Blake Rumelhart scored eight points and Evan Scharberg added six points.
IRENE-WAKONDA 15 12 16 15 — 58
FREEMAN (0-5) 6 10 9 5 — 30
Dakota Valley 88, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 79
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Paul Bruns scored 38 points and pulled down nine rebounds as Dakota Valley beat Sergeant Bluff-Luton 88-79 on Tuesday night in North Sioux City.
Chayce Montagne added 18 points for Dakota Valley, while Isaac Bruns tallied 13 points and 12 rebounds, and Alex Zephier scored 13 points.
Canistota 62, EPJ 29
ELK POINT — Chase Merrill scored 16 points and grabbed six rebounds, and three Canistota teammates also reached double figures in a 62-29 rout of Elk Point-Jefferson on Tuesday night in Elk Point.
Tyce Ortman tallied 15 points, five rebounds and four assists for Canistota, while Isiah Robertson had 12 points, and Logan Katzer added 10 points. Cole Papendick also pulled down eight rebounds.
In the loss for EPJ, Tyler Goehring scored eight points, Landon Geary had five points, and Jacob Lichtenberg and Will Geary both added four points.
CANISTOTA 15 21 14 12 — 62
ELK POINT-JEFF. 3 11 10 5 — 29
Santee 63, Boyd County 53
SANTEE, Neb. — Jordayn LaPlante scored 17 points to lead Santee past Boyd County 63-53 in boys’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Austyn Saul posted 12 points and eight rebounds for Santee. Nunpa Torrez finished with nine points and 12 rebounds. Orin Archambeau and Romeo White each scored nine points. LaPlante added five assists in the victory.
Grant Kirwan led Boyd County with a game-high 24 points.
Santee, 2-1, hosts St. Edward on Friday. Boyd County travels to Stuart on Thursday.
SANTEE (2-1) 23 9 19 12 — 63
BOYD COUNTY (0-9) 6 16 15 16 — 53
Hanson 63, Parkston 49
ALEXANDRIA — Hanson improved to 6-1 on the season with a 63-49 victory over Parkston in boys’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Noah Price scored 14 points and Luke Haiar netted 13 points for Hanson. Hayden Bahmuller finished with 12 points, 11 rebounds and five blocked shots. Ethan Cheeseman added eight points and eight rebounds in the victory.
Max Scott led Parkston with 14 points and seven rebounds. Ethan Poore netted 10 points and Cole Prunty added eight points for the Trojans.
Hanson hosts Viborg-Hurley on Thursday. Parkston, 3-4, travels to Vermillion on Friday.
PARKSTON (3-4) 11 10 12 16 — 49
HANSON (6-1) 19 12 15 17 — 63
