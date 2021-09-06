The Yankton Quarterback Club will meet Wednesday at noon at JoDeans, located on Broadway in Yankton.
This week’s speaker is Augustana head football coach Jerry Olszewski. Olszewski is in his ninth season as head coach of the Vikings, boasting a 48-34 record at Augustana. The Vikings, who opened with a 49-0 rout of Minot State on Sept. 4, travels to the University of Mary on Sept. 11.
The public is invited to attend.
