Rainy and cold conditions have led to several changes to the area sports calendar.
— The Yankton varsity baseball game at Dell Rapids and the junior varsity doubleheader against Sioux Falls Roosevelt in Yankton, scheduled for Thursday, have been cancelled.
— The Huskies Invitational girls’ golf tournament, scheduled for Thursday, was postponed. No makeup date has been announced.
— The Vermillion at Parkston baseball game, scheduled for Thursday, was postponed. No makeup date has been set.
— The Flyer Invitational track and field meet, scheduled for Thursday, was cancelled.
— The Ponca JV track and field meet, scheduled for Thursday, was cancelled.
— The Tom Martin Invitational track and field meet, scheduled for Thursday in Pierce, has been cancelled.
— The Tea Area Invitational, scheduled for Thursday, has been cancelled.
— The golf triangular featuring Freeman Academy-Marion and Parker at Alcester-Hudson, scheduled for Thursday, was cancelled.
— The Mount Marty at Dordt baseball doubleheader, scheduled for Friday, has been postponed to Monday. Start time for the twinbill is 4 p.m.
— The Yankton freshmen baseball games against O’Gorman, scheduled for Friday, have been cancelled.
— The Canton at Scotland-Menno baseball game, scheduled for Friday, has been postponed to Sunday. Start time is 4 p.m. in Menno.
— The Burke/Gregory golf tournament, scheduled for Friday, has been postponed. No makeup date has been set.
— The 6-9 junior high track and field meet, scheduled for Friday in Bridgewater, has been postponed. No makeup date has been announced.
— The Tea Area at Vermillion baseball game, scheduled for Friday, was cancelled.
— The Mitchell boys’ tennis quadrangular, scheduled for Friday, was cancelled. Vermillion was scheduled to participate in that event.
— The Chester Invitational track and field meet, scheduled for Saturday, has been cancelled.
— The start time for Sunday’s Jamestown at Mount Marty baseball doubleheader has been moved to 1 p.m.
To report a schedule change, coaches and/or athletic directors are encouraged to contact the Press & Dakotan at sports@yankton.net, by fax at 1-605-665-0288 or by phone at 1-605-665-7811, ext. 106.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.