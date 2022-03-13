GREELEY, Colo. — Summit League affiliate member Northern Colorado avenged Saturday’s doubleheader sweep against Mount Marty by taking two from the Lancers on Sunday in Greeley, Colorado.
In the opener, Northern Colorado rallied to a 9-8 victory.
Hayden Heinze went 3-for-5, and Cade Moeller had a home run, a double and four RBI for Northern Colorado. Garrett Fisher had two hits, including a triple. Craig Kenny added two hits in the victory.
David Richardson went 3-for-5 with a home run and a double for Mount Marty. Billy Hancock went 3-for-4 with a double. Kiko Nunez doubled and singled. Connor Copps also had two hits. Jet Weber and Zane Salley each had a hit in the effort.
Iain Isdal pitched 3 2/3 innings of shutout relief, striking out seven, for the win. Chris Rofe took the loss, allowing one run in three innings of relief.
Shaydon Kubo went 2-for-4 with a home run to lead UNC to a 6-3 victory in the nightcap.
Heinze also had two hits for the Bears. Kenny tripled in the win.
Copps doubled and singled, and Tyler Linch had two hits for Mount Marty. Mason Townsend doubled. Weber and Salley each had a hit in the effort.
Dylan Day picked up the win. Clayton Chipchase took the loss.
Mount Marty (14-5) opens Great Plains Athletic Conference play at home on Friday, taking on Northwestern. UNC (3-14) opens Summit League play at home against Western Illinois on Friday.
Saturday: MMU 8-13, UNC 5-6
GREELEY, Colo. — Mount Marty opened a four-game weekend set against NCAA Division I Northern Colorado with a doubleheader sweep of the Bears on Saturday.
In the opener, Caid Koletzky went 3-for-5 with a double to lead the Lancers to an 8-5 victory.
Josh Roemen had two hits, including a home run, for the Lancers. David Richardson doubled twice. Kiko Nunez doubled and singled. Billy Hancock tripled. Jet Weber, Mason Townsend, Tyler Linch and Zane Salley each had a hit in the victory.
Josh Glenn went 3-for-5 with a triple, and Shaydon Kubo went 3-for-5 with a double fore Northern Colorado. Caden Wagner added two hits.
Zane Pollon pitched 2 1/3 innings of shutout relief, striking out five, for the win. Jett Hasagawa started for the Lancers, striking out five in his five innings of work. Logan Chase took the loss in relief of Ian Torpey, who struck out 10 in his 5 2/3 innings of work.
A seven-run third inning helped propel the Lancers to a 13-6 victory in the nightcap.
Roemen and Linch each had three hits for Mount Marty. Townsend and Weber each had two hits. Hancock homered, Koletzky tripled, Salley doubled and Nunez added a hit in the victory.
Kubo went 2-for-4 with a triple for UNC. Hayden Heinze also had two hits. Glenn and Jacob Banister each homered. Cade Moeller added a double.
Myles Brown pitched 4 2/3 innings, striking out eight, for the win. Riley Bost took the loss.
