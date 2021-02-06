Vermillion claimed an individual title and two runner-ups and Yankton a third place finisher in the Yankton Invitational Saturday in Yankton.
Jack Kratz bested Lexan Thorson of Watertown to win the 170-pound class. Nick Roob (132) lost in an 8-2 decision against Jacob McCormick in the title match. Mitchell’s Beau Foote pinned Vermillion’s Zach Brady to win the heavyweight title.
Three Yankton wrestlers wrestled in third place matches, with Paul McGlone (126) earning a 3-1 decision over Gabe Stern. Evan Nelson lost his 138-pound third place match against Elijah Leonhardt of Sioux Falls Roosevelt and Zavier Leonard his 220-pound match with Eli Huot of Rapid City Stevens.
“I would say we started a little slow, little flat footed to begin with, but we ended strong,” Bucks head coach Riley Smith said. “Sometimes when you start a little flat footed like that at the beginning, sometimes a comeback can be very difficult. Our guys responded much better and bounced back to have a better second part of the day.”
Rapid City Stevens won the team event with 249.5 points. Mitchell (197.5), Watertown (185), Vermillion (136) and Brookings (105.5) round out the top five. Yankton finished eighth with 60 points, ahead of Douglas and Sioux Falls Roosevelt.
Rapid City Stevens won four titles and finished runner-up four times. Jack Schoenhard (113), Logan Graf (120), McCormick (132) and Riley Benson (152) won titles for Rapid City Stevens. Mitchell won four individual titles and Watertown three.
For Mitchell, Jagger Tyler (126), Tyson Degen (160), Joe VanOverschelde (182) and Foote (285) won titles. Sloan Johannsen (106), Ian Johnson (145) and Connor Wirtjes (220) claimed titles for Watertown.
Beau Beavers (138) of Sioux Falls O’Gorman and Luke Rasmussen (195) of Brookings claimed titles for their schools as well.
Vermillion saw third place finishes for Hayden Schroeder (106), Michael Roob (113) and Tyson Hage (160). Yankton’s Dylan Sloan (113) and Will Pavlish (132) finished fifth in their weight classes. Neveah Leonard won both of her matches against Hady Cisar of Sioux Falls Lincoln. The first match was a 10-3 decision for Leonard, and a victory by pin for Leonard in the second match.
“We focus on some of those small victories, little things that we could tweak here and there,” Smith said. “Our guys have responded to that. Going over a few different things with body awareness and overall positioning and those little adjustments have made a big difference in a lot of their matches.”
Vermillion (14-7 dual record) faces Sioux Falls Washington in a dual Feb. 11.
The meet concludes Yankton’s regular season slate. The Bucks finish with a 4-14 dual record. Yankton competes in the Region 2A tournament in Brandon Feb. 19. The Class A state tournament is Feb. 25-27 in Rapid City.
“Getting ready for Regions, we have to be ready for that first match in the Region tournament,” Smith said. “Eight man bracket, that first match is going to be huge. We’re going to work on being a lot more explosive out for that first match, rather than trying to be reactive and come back.”
