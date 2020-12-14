ARMOUR — Colby Brown and Carson Koehn combined for 27 points and 12 rebounds as Tripp-Delmont-Armour beat Menno 53-32 in Saturday’s boys’ basketball season opener for both teams in Armour.
Brown recorded 14 points, seven rebounds and three steals, while Koehn had 13 points, five rebounds, three steals and three assists.
Also for TDA, Logan VanPelt posted nine points, four rebounds and four steals, while Kandon Bialas tallied eight points, seven rebounds and four steals.
In the loss for Menno, Austin Pillsbury scored 11 points, Brady Fergen had seven points, and Josh Heckenlaible finished with five points and 11 rebounds.
MENNO (0-1) 10 10 3 9 — 32
TRIPP-DELM.-ARM. (1-0) 9 13 17 14 — 53
Parker 64, MCM 44
SALEM — Davin Fuller and Carter Robertson combined for 46 points as Parker opened its season with a 64-44 boys’ basketball rout of McCook Central-Montrose on Saturday in Salem.
Fuller finished with 24 points, 10 rebounds and four assists, while Robertson had 22 points, four rebounds and three steals.
Also for Parker, Cole Jurgens scored eight points.
In the loss for MCM, Gavin Gordon and Michah Van Ruler both scored 12 points, while Cody Miles grabbed six rebounds.
Parker visits Baltic tonight (Tuesday).
PARKER (1-0) 11 24 13 16 — 64
MCCOOK CEN.-MON. (0-1) 8 9 20 7 — 44
Parkston 64, Avon 31
PARKSTON — Parkston’s defense held Avon to 27 percent shooting and forced 25 turnovers in a season-opening 64-31 victory in boys’ basketball action Saturday in Parkston.
Cole Prunty led Parkston with 14 points, while Ethan Poore added 10 points and seven rebounds. Brayden Jervik vanished with nine points, four rebounds and seven assists.
For Avon, Riley Rucktaeschel had eight points, five rebounds and three assists, while Lincoln Thury scored seven points, and Ashton Frank had six points and 17 rebounds.
Tonight (Tuesday), Parkston plays Tripp-Delmont-Armour in Armour and Avon hosts Corsica-Stickney.
AVON (0-1) 3 6 12 10 — 31
PARKSTON (1-0) 11 19 23 11 — 64
Ponca 66, Irene-Wakonda 43
PONCA, Neb. — Bryar Bennett scored 25 points and hauled in 10 rebounds as Ponca cruised past Irene-Wakonda 66-43 in boys’ basketball action Saturday in Ponca, Nebraska.
Taylor Korth scored 12 points, and Cole Jackson added six points and seven rebounds for Ponca (3-1), which built a 25-7 lead after the first quarter.
No stats were provided for Irene-Wakonda (0-1), which hosts Wagner tonight (Tuesday) in Wakonda. Ponca hosts Laurel-Concord-Coleridge tonight.
IRENE-WAKONDA (0-1) 7 4 15 17 — 43
PONCA (3-1) 25 16 6 19 — 66
Madison 50, EPJ 49
ELK POINT — Aspen Dahl scored 15 points and two teammates also reached double figures as Madison opened its season with a 50-49 boys’ basketball victory Saturday at Elk Point-Jefferson.
Carter Bergheim added 11 points, and Connor Hively had 10 points and seven rebounds for Madison.
In the loss for EPJ, Tyler Goehring had 16 points and six rebounds, Riley Schmitz had eight points, five rebounds and six assists, and Nathan Buenger added seven points and nine rebounds.
EPJ (0-2) visits Parker on Thursday.
MADISON (1-0) 13 13 11 13 — 50
ELK POINT-JEFF. (0-2) 13 5 16 15 — 49
Niobrara-Verdigre 33, Bloomfield 30
NIOBRARA, Neb. — Niobrara-Verdigre clipped Bloomfield 33-30 in a Nebraska boys’ basketball game Saturday in Niobrara.
No stats were reported for Niobrara-Verdigre (3-2).
In the loss for Bloomfield (2-2), Gabe Lauck had 12 points, 10 rebounds and five steals, Dalton Gieselman finished with nine points and nine rebounds, and Layne Warrior handed out four assists.
On Thursday, Niobrara-Verdigre visits Crofton and Bloomfield hosts Randolph.
BLOOMFIELD (2-2) 8 8 6 8 — 30
NIOBRARA-VERD. (3-2) 9 9 7 8 — 33
LCC 79, Randolph 29
LAUREL, Neb. — Cael Hartung scored 20 points and the Laurel-Concord-Coleridge boys out-scored Randolph 36-0 in the second quarter on the way to a 79-29 victory Saturday in Laurel, Nebraska.
Evan Schmitt added 12 points for LCC (4-0), while Evan Haisch had eight points, six rebounds and five assists.
No stats were reported for Randolph (0-3).
LCC visits Ponca tonight (Tuesday).
RANDOLPH (0-3) 12 0 5 12 — 29
LAUREL-CON.-COLE. (4-0) 17 36 21 5 — 79
Estelline-Hendricks 57, Centerville 51
CENTERVILLE — Riley Benning’s double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds guided Estelline-Hendricks past Centerville 57-51 on Saturday in Centerville.
Braxton Saathoff added 16 points, nine rebounds and four blocks for Estelline-Hendricks (1-0).
In the loss for Centerville (0-2), Logan Bobzin scored 19 points, Malachi Brouwer had 13 points, Cole Edberg had nine points and seven rebounds, Jack Walters tallied seven points and eight rebounds, and Will Kroger grabbed 10 rebounds.
Centerville plays Freeman Academy-Marion tonight (Tuesday) in Freeman.
ESTELLINE-HEND. (1-0) 10 22 17 8 — 57
CENTERVILLE (0-2) 13 8 18 12 — 51
EPPJ 54, Wausa 43
WAUSA, Neb. — Elgin Public-Pope John defeated Wausa 54-43 in Nebraska boys’ basketball action Saturday in Wausa.
No stats were reported for EPPJ (2-3).
In the loss for Wausa (1-3), Jaxon Claussen scored 17 points, Addison Smith had 11 points and Cashe Carlson pulled down eight rebounds.
Wausa visits Gayville-Volin tonight (Tuesday).
Watertown 59, Pierre 58
PIERRE — Drew Norberg’s three-pointer at the buzzer sent Watertown to a 59-58 victory over in ESD boys’ basketball action Saturday in Pierre.
Dawson Schmidt led Watertown (2-0) with 24 points to go along with four assists, while Norberg had 15 points, and Kale Stevenson had nine points and six assists.
In the loss for Pierre (0-2), Lincoln Kienholz scored 14 points, and Jackson Edman had 11 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
WATERTOWN (2-0) 21 5 17 16 — 59
PIERRE (0-2) 28 6 16 8 — 58
Mitchell 58, Huron 49
MITCHELL — Caden Hinker scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Mitchell opened its season with a 58-49 victory over Huron in ESD boys’ basketball action Saturday in Huron.
Zane Alm added 12 points and 11 rebounds for Mitchell, while Ben Helleloid posted 12 points and five rebounds.
In the loss for Huron, Derick Siemonsma scored 13 points and pulled down five rebounds, while Brandon Decker had 13 points.
