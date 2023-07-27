Tabor Begins State Tourney Today
Buy Now

Landon Smith has accounted for eight of Tabor’s 18 victories on the season, going 8-0. Smith and Tabor open the South Dakota State Class B American Legion Baseball Tournament against Salem-Montrose-Canova today (Friday) in Redfield.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

Gary Kortan typically has high expectations for the Tabor American Legion baseball program.

But even he didn’t think the 2023 squad could post an 18-5 record headed into the South Dakota State Class B American Legion Baseball Tournament.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.