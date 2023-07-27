Gary Kortan typically has high expectations for the Tabor American Legion baseball program.
But even he didn’t think the 2023 squad could post an 18-5 record headed into the South Dakota State Class B American Legion Baseball Tournament.
Tabor heads to Redfield today (Friday) for an opening round matchup against Salem/Montrose/Canova. Game time is 5 p.m.
“They were probably above expectations,” said Kortan, the Tabor head coach, of this year’s squad. “We lost a lot from last year, a lot of good leaders. I didn’t expect us to be 18-5.”
Tabor has won nine of 10 entering the tournament, bolstered by a strong 1-2 pitching staff in Landon Smith (8-0, 1.52 ERA, 49 K in 46 IP) and Riley Rothschadl (6-0, 0.66 ERA, 72 K in 32 IP). Landon Schmidt (2-1, 3.29 ERA, 22 K in 17 IP) and Brady Bierema (1-1, 3 saves, 2.95 ERA, 27 K in 21 1/3 IP) have also posted strong numbers.
“Our top two pitchers are 14-0,” Kortan said. “Any time we run them out there, we have a chance to win. Our team ERA is under three (2.99). It’s just been a good year.”
Rothschadl, an Augustana baseball recruit, has also been an offensive force for Tabor. He has batted .477 out of the leadoff spot, recording five home runs, 12 doubles, 22 RBI, 34 runs scored and 25 stolen bases.
“Riley has been our captain,” Kortan said. “He’s been a leader in probably every offensive category.”
A number of younger players have stepped into bigger roles this season, including three who are still eligible to play VFW Teener baseball: Landon Bares (.423, 9 doubles, 2 triples, 22 RBI, 17 runs, 12 SB), Jace Toupal (.300, 2 doubles, 16 RBI, 14 runs, 13 SB) and Landon Schmidt (.315, 4 doubles, 8 RBI, 18 runs, 16 SB).
“Landon Bares is batting third for us. He’s come a long way this year, and he’s still a Teener,” Kortan said. “Jace Toupal and Landon Schmidt, they are both also Teeners, and they’ve worked their way into the lineup and done a great job.”
Bierema (.324, 1 HR, 4 doubles, 2 triples, 16 RBI, 15 runs, 14 SB) and Logan Winckler (.325, 4 doubles, 12 RBI) have also helped contribute to Tabor’s .324 team batting average. Easton Mudder (.313, 4 doubles, 11 RBI, 22 runs, 12 SB), Jackson Caba (.314, 9 RBI, 16 runs, 12 SB) and Caden Himes (.233, 11 RBI) have also made major contributions to the lineup.
Tabor opens against a SMC squad that it beat twice already this season. Tabor scored a 7-0 victory on June 10 at the Lewis & Clark Classic, and an 11-1 victory on July 5 in Tabor.
But Kortan said don’t let Tabor’s 2-0 record over SMC fool you.
“It’s probably one of the worst draws we could have had,” he said. “There are four or five teams that have the pitching to get through the entire tournament, and they’re definitely one of those teams.”
For Tabor to win its second title in three years, it will need to have some things “line up” for them.
“We need to try to line up our pitching,” Kortan said. “But it comes down to offense. We’ve been hitting the ball well of late. If we’re on top of our game, it doesn’t really matter who is pitching.”
The Tabor-SMC matchup is the third game of today’s opening round. The winner of that contest will play the winner of the day’s first game, featuring Dell Rapids and Platte-Geddes. Castlewood-Clear Lake plays Clark-Willow Lake in the second game of the day. The final game features Elk Point-Jefferson against host Redfield.
The tournament runs through Aug. 2.
Follow @JCimburek on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.