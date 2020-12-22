GAYVILLE —Andrew Gustad led Gayville-Volin to a 49-41 victory over Centerville Tuesday night in Gayville.
Gustad tallied 24 points to pace Gayville-Volin (2-2). Kyle Hirsch added 11 points.
Malachi Brouwer tallied 15 points and Jack Walters 12 for Centerville (1-5).
Gayville-Volin hosts Gregory Dec. 29. Centerville takes on Colome Jan. 2.
CENTERVILLE (1-5) 13 6 14 8 —41
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (2-2) 13 9 10 17 —49
Vermillion 64, Tri-Valley 34
COLTON — Jakob Dobney led Vermillion to a 30-point 64-34 victory over Tri-Valley Tuesday night in Colton.
Dobney tallied 21 points to lead Vermillion (3-0). Cael Mockler contributed 10 points.
Riley Haynes led Tri-Valley (2-3) with 14 points.
Vermillion takes on Viborg-Hurley Dec. 30 in Mitchell. Tri-Valley is in Mt. Vernon to face Mt. Vernon-Plankinton Jan. 7.
VERMILLION (3-0) 20 19 11 14 —64
TRI-VALLEY (2-3) 5 10 11 8 —34
Sioux Valley 67, Beresford 38
BERESFORD — Oliver Vincent eclipsed 30 points in Sioux Valley’s 67-38 win over Beresford Tuesday night in Beresford.
Vincent tallied 32 points for the Cossacks (4-0). Hayden Ruesink contributed 14 points.
Ashton Tjaden led Beresford (0-4) with 14 points and six rebounds. Tate Van Otterloo pitched in 12 points.
Sioux Valley hosts Groton Area Dec. 29. Beresford is in Parker Jan. 2.
SIOUX VALLEY (4-0) 14 16 16 21 —67
BERESFORD (0-4) 12 15 7 4 —38
Parker 61, Parkston 57
PARKSTON — Parker outscored Parkston 35-24 in the second half to claim a 61-57 victory over the Trojans in boys’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Carter Robertson scored 19 points, and Davin Fuller had 15 points and 12 rebounds to lead Parker. Colby Olson finished with 10 points and seven assists in the victory.
Max Scott posted 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead Parkston. Cole Prunty finished with 12 points and five steals. Ethan Poore scored 11 points. Kaleb Weber had three steals and Brayden Jervik added four assists in the effort.
Both teams play in the Parkston Classic on Dec. 28, Parker against Sully Buttes and Parkston against Menno.
PARKER (3-1) 13 13 15 20 — 61
PARKSTON (1-3) 14 19 11 13 — 57
LCC 70, Bloomfield 38
LAUREL, Neb. — Laurel-Concord-Coleridge pulled away after the opening quarter on the way to a 70-36 victory over Bloomfield in Lewis & Clark Conference boys’ basketball action on Tuesday.
No statistics were reported for LCC, which plays in the Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout, Dec. 28-30 in Wayne.
Gabe Lauck led Bloomfield with 12 points.
Bloomfield plays in the Creighton Holiday Tournament Dec. 29-30.
BLOOMFIELD (3-4) 14 6 14 2 — 36
LAUREL-CON.-COL. (6-1) 15 15 20 20 — 70
Ponca 50, Battle Creek 43
BATTLE CREEK, Neb. — Ponca outscored Battle Creek 25-14 in the middle two periods on the way to a 50-43 victory over the Braves in boys’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Taylor Korth led Ponca with 19 points and eight rebounds. Bryar Bennett scored 16 points in the victory.
No statistics are reported for Battle Creek, which hosts its holiday tournament Dec. 28-29.
Ponca, 5-2, plays in the Wisner-Pilger Holiday Touranment Dec. 29-30.
PONCA (5-2) 10 15 10 15 — 50
BATTLE CREEK (3-4) 17 7 7 12 — 43
Washington 84, Huron 51
HURON — Three Warriors finished in double figures to lead Sioux Falls Washington to a 84-51 win over Huron Tuesday night in Huron.
Akok Aguer tallied 15 points to pace Sioux Falls Washington (3-0). Eli Williams contributed 13 points and Tahj Two Bulls 11.
Jaren Schley led Huron (0-4) with 18 points and Teagan Pfitzer 11.
Sioux Falls Washington faces Sioux Falls Lincoln Jan. 5. Huron travels to face Sioux Falls Roosevelt Jan. 2.
WASHINGTON (3-0) 20 18 29 17 —84
HURON (0-4) 16 10 14 11 —51
Harrisburg 61, LeMars 55
HARRISBURG — Four Tigers finished in double figures to lead Harrisburg to a 61-55 victory over Lemars, Iowa Tuesday night in Harrisburg.
Conner Geddes led Harrisburg (4-0) with 18 points. Blaze Lubbers pitched in 16 points. Andrew Walter and Brayden Phipps contributed 10 points each.
Spencer MacKey tallied 23 points to lead LeMars (4-3). Brady Williams added 12 points.
Harrisburg hosts Douglas Jan. 2. LeMars travels to face Sioux Center Jan. 4.
Chester Area 53, MCM 47
SALEM — Stratton Eppard led Chester Area to a 53-47 victory over McCook-Central Montrose Tuesday night in Salem.
Eppard tallied 30 points and eight rebounds for Chester Area (2-3). Brock Wages pitched in 13 points.
Boston Katzer tallied 14 points to lead McCook Central-Montrose (1-4). Gavin Gordon added 12 points.
Chester Area hosts Dell Rapids St. Mary Dec. 28. McCook Central-Montrose plays Scotland in Parkston Dec. 28.
MCM (1-4) 19 11 5 12 —47
CHESTER AREA (2-3) 11 11 20 11 —53
