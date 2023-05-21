The Yankton Gazelles are the eighth seed in the Class AA softball SoDak 16 and will host Rapid City Stevens on Tuesday at Sertoma Park. Start time is set for 5 p.m.
The teams met on May 5 in Sioux Falls, with Stevens (9-7) claiming a 15-7 victory over the Gazelles (11-7).
Several area teams have qualified in Class A.
Dakota Valley (15-8) is the third seed and will host Sioux Falls Christian (3-9). Vermillion (4-5) is the seventh seed and will host Beresford (9-10). Wagner (8-5) is the eighth seed and will host Elk Point-Jefferson (9-7).
In Class B, Alcester-Hudson (12-1) is the top overall seed and earned a bye into the state tournament. Arlington (14-4) and Castlewood (10-5) also received byes, as there are only 13 teams in Class B.
Bon Homme (12-4) is the fourth overall seed and will host Avon (2-12). Gayville-Volin (10-6) is the fifth seed and will host Oldham-Ramona-Rutland (2-12). The Freeman-Marion-Freeman Academy Phoenix (5-10) are the eighth seed and will host Viborg-Hurley (7-9) in Freeman. Scotland-Menno (4-7) is the 11th seed and will travel to Deuel (11-4).
Winners of the eight SoDak 16 games will meet in Aberdeen for the state tournament, June 1-3. Class AA games will be played at Koehler Hall of Fame Field on the Northern State campus, while Class A and Class B games will be played at Players Softball Complex.
All Games Tuesday, May 23
No. 16 Aberdeen Central (0-12) at No. 1 S.F. Lincoln (15-2), 6 p.m.
No. 9 R.C. Stevens (9-7) at No. 8 Yankton (11-7), 5 p.m.
No. 15 S.F. Roosevelt (1-17) at No. 2 Harrisburg (16-3)
No. 10 Watertown (7-7) at No. 7 Brandon Valley (9-6), 6 p.m.
No. 13 R.C. Central (5-13) at No. 4 S.F. Jefferson (14-4), 4 p.m.
No. 12 Mitchell (5-13) at No. 5 S.F. Washington (12-5)
No. 14 Sturgis (1-14) at No. 3 Brookings (13-3)
No. 11 Pierre at No. 6 O’Gorman (11-6), 5 p.m.
All Games on Tuesday, May 23
No. 16 Canton (0-13) at No. 1 West Central (18-0), 5 p.m.
No. 15 Milbank (2-12) at No. 2 Dell Rapids (10-1), 6 p.m.
No. 14 S.F. Christian (3-9) at No. 3 Dakota Valley (15-8)
No. 13 Mobridge-Pollock (4-8) at No. 4 Madison (14-3)
No. 12 Flandreau (6-13) at No. 5 Tea Area (9-5)
No. 11 Lennox (4-7) at No. 6 Winner Area (8-5)
No. 10 Beresford (9-10) at No. 7 Vermillion (4-5), 5 p.m.
No. 9 Elk Point-Jefferson (9-7) at No. 8 Wagner (8-5), 5 p.m.
All Games on Tuesday, May 23
No. 13 Avon (2-12) at No. 4 Bon Homme, 6 p.m.
No. 12 Oldham-Ramona-Rutland (2-12) at No. 5 Gayville-Volin (10-6), 5 p.m.
No. 11 Scotland-Menno (4-7) at No. 6 Deuel (11-4)
No. 10 Hanson (4-10) at No. 7 Colman-Egan (10-12), 5 p.m.
No. 9 Viborg-Hurley (7-9) at No. 8 Freeman-Marion-Freeman Academy (5-10), 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.