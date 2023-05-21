Gazelles To Host Stevens In SoDak 16
Yankton players celebrate at home plate after a grand slam by Elle Feser during the Gazelles' softball game against Vermillion earlier this season. Yankton will host Rapid City Stevens in the Class AA SoDak 16 on Tuesday. Start time is set for 5 p.m.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

The Yankton Gazelles are the eighth seed in the Class AA softball SoDak 16 and will host Rapid City Stevens on Tuesday at Sertoma Park. Start time is set for 5 p.m.

The teams met on May 5 in Sioux Falls, with Stevens (9-7) claiming a 15-7 victory over the Gazelles (11-7).

