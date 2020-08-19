NORTH SIOUX CITY — Lennox beat out Vermillion and Dakota Valley for top honors in the Dakota Valley Invitational boys’ golf tournament, Wednesday at Two Rivers Golf Course in North Sioux City.
Lennox shot 323, finishing six strokes ahead of both Vermillion and Dakota Valley (329). Madison was fourth at 333.
Dakota Valley’s Paul Bruns shot a 67 to earn medalist honors, seven strokes ahead of Lennox’s Dalton Plucker (74). Vermillion’s T.J. Tracy (75), Elk Point-Jefferson’s Nathan Buengert (75) and Madison’s Braden Eimers (77) rounded out the top five.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.