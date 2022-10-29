YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio—Youngstown State racked up 451 yards of offense and scored on all six of its first-half possessions in a 45-24 win against South Dakota Saturday at Stambaugh Stadium.

Penguin running back Jaleel McLaughlin, the nation’s leading rusher entering the weekend, carried 19 times for 119 yards and two scores. Mitch Davidson passed for 242 yards and three touchdowns. Bryce Oliver caught two of those scores and totaled 122 yards on seven receptions.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.