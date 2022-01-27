SIOUX FALLS — The Summit League Basketball Championships will expand to 10 teams starting with the 2023 event, league officials announced Thursday. With the addition of two more teams, the tournament will have an extra day of game play and be conducted over the course of five days. The 2023 Championships are scheduled for March 3-7 next year at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls.
The first round of games, which will be played on a Friday will feature men’s and women’s matchups between the No. 7 and No. 10 seeds and No. 8 and No. 9 seeds.
The winners of those games will play in a quarterfinal contest on Saturday with the No. 7/No. 10 winner advancing to play the No. 2 seed and No. 8/No. 9 winner advancing to play the top seed in their respective brackets.
The tournaments will continue with the remaining quarterfinal games pitting the No. 3 seed vs. No. 6 seed and No. 4 seed vs. No. 5 seed on Sunday, followed by men’s and women’s semifinals on Monday.
Both the men’s and women’s championship games will remain on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.