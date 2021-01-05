SIOUX FALLS — Yankton’s Stacy Ryken was named the 2020 Dance Coach of the Year by the South Dakota High School Coaches Association, announced on Tuesday.
Ryken led the Gazelles to a fifth place finish in the South Dakota State Class AA Championships this past October.
Other fall sports honorees included Eden White of Wolsey-Wessington (competitive cheer), Greg Anderson of West Central (girls’ soccer), Jim Hill of Spearfish (boys’ soccer), Stephanie McCord of Kimball-White Lake (girls’ cross country), Brad Burkhalter of Bison (boys’ cross country), Chad Garrow of Brandon Valley (football) and Shelly Budenhagen of Huron (volleyball).
The selected coaches will be recognized during the SDHSCA annual awards banquet, to be held in Rapid City in conjunction with the South Dakota Coaches’ Clinic this summer.
James Strang of Canistota-Freeman was among the finalists for football honors.
(0) comments
