SIOUX FALLS — Number one against number two.
One team looking to continue to prove it can hang with some of the best in the state. Another team looking to further solidfy itself as one of the favorites.
For the team in red, however, it was the former that stole the day.
Top-ranked Sioux Falls Washington used a strong fourth quarter — and an aggressive defense — to upend second-ranked Yankton 55-48 in a boys’ basketball showdown Monday night in Sioux Falls.
Having already beaten Sioux Falls Roosevelt twice, the hometown Warriors (6-0) added another quality win to their resume.
“I thought Washington’s pressure caused us some problems; caused some turnovers,” said Yankton head coach Chris Haynes, whose team dropped to 7-2 and saw its five-game winning streak end.
“We compounded that, though, with some sloppy turnovers of our own. We have to take better care of the basketball.”
It wasn’t as though Yankton committed a high number of turnovers (11), it was that a handful of them came in the fourth quarter when Washington built and sustained a lead.
After Yankton got to within 43-42 on a Matthew Mors three-pointer with 6:25 remaining in the fourth quarter, Washington junior point guard Mikele Kambalo took over.
He scored a basket, later made two free throws and followed that up with a three-pointer from the top of the key to push the Warriors’ lead to 50-44 with 2:42 left.
The Bucks then missed two three-pointers on their next possession, and the Warriors answered with two more foul shots to go up 52-44.
Mors brought Yankton within 52-47 with another three-pointer, but the Bucks then missed a free throw and committed a foul. Two more free throws by the Warriors sealed the deal.
“We had to force some shots there, but I’d still like to see us attacking the basket and getting to the line,” Haynes said.
Kambalo led Washington with 17 points and five rebounds, while senior Akok Aguer added 15 points. The Warriors also committed 11 turnovers and overcame a 34-23 rebounding disadvantage.
Outside of Mors’ 20 points, the Bucks got nine points (seven in the first quarter) and four rebounds from senior Trevor Fitzgerald, as well as five points and seven rebounds from senior Aidan Feser. Junior Dylan Prouty added six points, and junior Jaden Kral tacked on four points and four rebounds.
“We didn’t have the balance we’d like to see and that we’ve been getting,” Haynes said.
And the Warriors were able to come out on top.
“Washington is really good; they’ll be right there in the end, but we have to learn from this,” Haynes said.
“It’s mid-January now, we have to keep making progress toward where we want to be.”
Yankton will next host Aberdeen Central on Saturday at 5 p.m.
In sub-varsity action Monday in Sioux Falls, Yankton won the JV game 51-49 over Washington. Dylan Prouty scored 18 points for the Bucks, while Michael Mors had nine points and four rebounds.
In the sophomore game, Washington won 64-49. Yankton got 12 points apiece from Drew Ryken and Isaiah Schelhaas.
Yankton swept the freshmen games.
In a 54-47 victory in the ‘A’ game, Tucker Gilmore scored 13 points and Lance Dannenbring scored 12 points to lead Yankton. Austin Gobel added 10 points.
In a 53-42 win in the ‘B’ game, Dannenbring and Hunter Teichroew each scored 12 points. Ethan Rempfer added 11 points for the Bucks.
YANKTON (7-2)
Matthew Mors 8-14 2-3 20; Rugby Ryken 1-9 0-0 3; Aidan Feser 2-6 1-3 5; Trevor Fitzgerald 3-8 2-2 9; Jaden Kral 2-7 0-0 4; Dylan Prouty 2-6 0-0 6; Michael Mors 0-0 1-2 1. TOTALS 18-50 6-10 48.
S.F. WASHINGTON (6-0)
Tahj Two Bulls 1-4 0-0 3; Mikele Kambalo 6-14 2-2 17; Joe Uttecht 2-4 2-2 6; Akok Aguer 6-11 0-0 15; Eli Williams 2-6 4-4 8; Tommy Peterson 0-0 0-0 0; Angok Akot 2-4 2-5 6. TOTALS 19-43 10-13 55.
YANKTON 15 13 11 9 — 48
WASHINGTON 15 11 12 17 — 55
Three-Pointers — SFW 7-18 (Kambalo 3-5, Aguer 3-5, Two Bulls 1-3, Uttecht 0-1, Akot 0-1, Williams 0-3), YHS 6-26 (Prouty 2-6, Ma. Mors 2-7, Fitzgerald 1-4, Ryken 1-6, Feser 0-3). Total Rebounds — YHS 34 (Feser 7), SFW 23 (Kambalo 5). Assists — YHS 2 (Feser, Fitzgerald), SFW 2 (Kambalo, Aguer). Turnovers — YHS 11, SFW 11. Personal Fouls — YHS 13, SFW 12. Fouled Out — None.
