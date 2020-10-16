WAGNER — Wagner High School has opted out of the Class 11B football playoffs, according to the South Dakota High School Activities Association website.
Wagner, 1-4, has not played since Sept. 18. Matchups against Elk Point-Jefferson (Sept. 25), Miller-Highmore-Harrold (Oct. 2) and Chamberlain (Oct. 16) were cancelled due to COVID-19 cases within the school district. The EPJ matchup was a replacement game for a matchup with Stanley County, which Stanley County had to cancel due to its own COVID-19 cases.
Entering the final night of the regular season, Wagner’s power points would have ranked the team 14th and in playoff position. The team had played enough games to be considered for post-season play.
