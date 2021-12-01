VERMILLION — South Dakota head swimming and diving coach Jason Mahowald is pleased to announce the addition of 11 individuals set to join the program for the 2022-23 school year.
WOMEN
Taylor Buhr | Breaststroke | Bettendorf, Iowa
A four-event state qualifier in all four seasons (eight individual, eight relays) for Pleasant Valley High School in Iowa's one class system...a state placer all four seasons in the 100 breaststroke, finishing 12th, fifth, 4th and then 3rd as a senior...a state placer all four years in the 200 IM, placing 10th, 11th, 10th and 5th...swam on a sixth-place 200 medley relay and 13th-place 400 free relay as a senior...plans to study medical biology.
Camilla Brogger-Andersen | Freestyle | Aalborg, Denmark
The sprint to mid-distance freestyler has competed in two Denmark National Championships...has competed in the 50 free all the way up to the 800 free during international meets…plans to study Criminal Justice.
Blake Currie | Breaststroke | Vancouver, B.C.
A 2020 Olympic Trials qualifier in two events (100 and 200 breaststroke)...won a bronze medal in the 100 breaststroke (long course) at the Canadian Junior Championships…the honor roll student will be studying Kinesiology and Sport Management.
Tatum O'Shea | Backstroke | Ajax, Ontario
Recorded five top 10 finishes in long course meters at the Winter Ontario Youth Junior Championships...recorded three top four finishes at the PC OAPB Far Western Long Course Meters Championships…plans to study Psychology.
Mady Schmidt | Diving | Bemidji, Minn.
A three-time state qualifier in Class A for Bemidji High School...was section champion as a junior before state meet was canceled due to COVID...finished ninth at state as a sophomore...two-time academic all-state in swimming and diving...the student council representative also competed in track and gymnastics in high school...was sixth in the state meet 100 hurdles as a junior while also posting a top five state finish in gymnastics...plans to major in Exercise Science.
Grace Schultz | Freestyle/IM | Merrill, Wis.
A four-time state placer as a senior in Division II for Merrill High School...placed seventh in the 100 back (57.41) and 10th in the 200 IM (2:09.76) while also leading off a pair of placing relays the 200 medley relay that finished eighth and the 200 free relay that was seventh...a Y-Nationals qualifier, a speedo sectionals qualifier, a junior nationals qualifier who was a Scholastic All-American...plans to major in Business.
Carson White | Back/Free | Minooka, Ill.
Was a four-event state qualifier as a senior for Oswego Co-Op, the fourth-place team finisher at state...participated in the 100 back (58.01) and 100 fly (58.39) while also swimming on pair of relays, the 200 medley and 400 free. The Panthers 400 free relay placed seventh...member of four conference championships who was also a two-time national qualifier...plans to study Nursing.
MEN
Jaden Cardona | Diving | Lake Stevens, Wash.
A two-time state meet placer on the one-meter springboard, finishing 11th as a freshman and fifth as a sophomore before seeing his junior season state meet canceled due to COVID...holds the school record of 484.70...competed at the USA Diving nationals in 2017, 2018 and 2019...plans to study business management.
Brennon Conner | Freestyle | Jennings, La.
A four-time state champion in Division III for Jennings High School who swept state titles in the 50 and 100 free during his freshman and sophomore seasons...was the state runner-up as a junior in both the 50 and 100 free…placed third in the 50 and 100 free at the 2021 Southern Senior Zone Championships...plans to major in Business.
Connor Mes | Freestyle/IM | Carlsbad, Calif.
Comes to USD after spending time at Cal Poly...A four-year swimmer for Carlsbad High School, helped the Lancers to a second place and two third place finishes in the CIF Championships while competing in the 200, 400, and 500 free individual and team relay events ... during his career, was a California State Championship Qualifier, three-time top three finisher in the San Diego Section CIF, a two-year team captain, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, and holds his club team's record in the 400 and 500 free ... was also an AP Scholar with Honors, and was a member of the Carlsbad High School Honors Society.
Matthew Sorbe | Distance Freestyle | Brookings, S.D.
A multi-time state champion in both the short course and long course championships is also a sectional, futures and winter junior nationals qualifier while competing for the Sioux Falls swim team...the National Honor Society member was a 2021 USA Swimming Scholastic All-American...plans to major in Biology.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.