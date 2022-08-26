The Yankton Gazelles peppered the Douglas defense, recording 23 shots in a 4-0 victory over the Patriots in girls’ soccer action on Friday at Crane-Youngworth Field.
“Our passing and ball movement was on point throughout the game,” said Yankton head coach Tyler Schuring. “We had a chance tonight to rotate all our varsity players into the game allowing our starters to stay pretty fresh for tomorrow’s game.”
Iyana Becker scored twice for Yankton. Tessa Gillies had a goal and an assist. Keira Christ also scored a goal. Eleanor Johnson and Lucy Johnson each had an assist in the victory.
“We still would like to create more opportunities by putting the ball in dangerous areas, but we did a good job capitalizing on the opportunities we did get,” Schuring said.
Schuring also credited the Yankton defense with staying on its toes.
“The risk in a game like this where you have some much possession is allowing counter-attacks from the opposition,” he said. “Our defense did a great job staying alert and not allowing the counter-attacks to develop.”
Yankton faces Spearfish today (Saturday) at noon.
