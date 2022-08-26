The Yankton Gazelles peppered the Douglas defense, recording 23 shots in a 4-0 victory over the Patriots in girls’ soccer action on Friday at Crane-Youngworth Field.

“Our passing and ball movement was on point throughout the game,” said Yankton head coach Tyler Schuring. “We had a chance tonight to rotate all our varsity players into the game allowing our starters to stay pretty fresh for tomorrow’s game.”

