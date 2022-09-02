MITCHELL — Sioux Falls Christian claimed top honors in the Parkston Invitational boys’ golf tournament, held Friday at Mitchell’s Lake View Golf Course.
The Chargers finished at 321, beating out Chamberlain (330) and Aberdeen Roncalli (336). Winner (337), West Central (338) and Parkston (348) rounded out the top six.
Parkston’s Payton Koehn earned medalist honors, shooting a 72. Chamberlain’s Dakota Munger (74) finished two strokes back. Sioux Falls Christian’s Eli Anema (75), West Central’s Anthony Lanham (77) and Chamberlain’s Sandler Wiekamp (79) rounded out the top five.
TEAM SCORES: 1, SF Christian 321; 2, Chamberlain 330; 3, Aberdeen Roncalli 336; 4, Winner 337; 5, West Central 338; 6, Parkston 347; 7, Madison 348; 8, Mitchell 351; 9, Lennox 353; 10, Dell Rapids 359; 11, Mobridge-Pollock 416
TOP 15: 1, Payton Koehn, Parkston 72; 2, Dakota Munger, Chamberlain 74; 3, Eli Anema, SF Christian 75; 4, Anthony Lanham, West Central 77; 5, Sandler Wiekamp, Chamberlain 79; t6, Ryder Halligan, Winner 80; t6, Kaleb Jost, SF Christian 80; t8, Kaden Guischer, Madison 81; t8, Sawyer Henrich, Aberdeen Roncalli 81; t10, Caleb Wipf, Lennox 82; t10, Kamden Zomer, West Central 82; t12, Maxton Brozik, Winner 83; t12, Brendon Van Beek, SF Christian 83; t12, Carson Weiner, SF Christian 83; t15, Harper Schnabel, Aberdeen Roncalli 84; t15, Karson Keiser, Winner 84; t15, Tim DeSautel, SF Christian 84
