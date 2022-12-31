The Mount Marty University women’s basketball team held fifth-ranked Dordt without a point for the first 4:12 and without a field goal for the first 5:26 of the game.
Unfortunately for the Lancers, the Defenders came alive.
Dordt built a 30-6 lead thanks to a pair of 15-0 runs, then pulled away to an 85-53 victory over the Lancers in Great Plains Athletic Conference action on Saturday at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena.
Bailey Beckman scored 21 points, hitting 5-of-8 from three-point range, to lead Dordt (13-0, 8-0 GPAC). Karly Gustafson scored 17 points on 6-of-7 shooting. Janie Schoonhoven finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Macy Sievers added 10 assists in the victory.
Eve Millar was the lone Lancer in double figures with 13 points. Sidney Thue finished with eight points off the bench. Kaity Hove, Alana Bergland and Maria Parsley each scored six points, with Parsley also recording six rebounds and four assists.
The Lancers got on the board with a Hove jumper four minutes into the game. By the time they got their second field goal the Lancers trailed by 24.
“They’re the number five team in the country for a reason. They’re very talented,” said MMU head coach Allan Bertram. “In those first four minutes we did a phenomenal job of holding them scoreless. Our first seven shots were wide open, and we didn’t hit any of them.
“We have to be better offensively. That’s the biggest thing.”
The Defenders pose a defensive challenge with Gustafson and Schoonhoven, a pair of talented posts. That challenge was made more difficult by the Lancers being without starting post Macy Kempf.
“Macy is such a huge presence for us,” Bertram said. “Hopefully she can recover soon. We miss her leadership on the floor on top of her playing ability.”
After scoring just 17 points in the first 20 minutes, the Lancers netted 15 in the next ten. Dordt, though, extended its lead to 65-32 through three quarters.
“In the first half we were too passive. Instead of going through the defense, we went away,” Bertram said. “We talked about being tougher and finding contact.”
Millar scored eight of her 13 points in the fourth quarter doing just that. Thue and Parsley each scored four points in the final period by playing aggressively.
Mount Marty, now 4-11 overall and 1-8 in the GPAC, faces another tough test in Concordia. When those teams met Dec. 7 in Seward, Nebraska, Concordia hit 21 three-pointers on the way to a 91-48 victory.
“It’s not just their defensive pressure. Their guards are so talented,” Bertram said. “They’re a very scary basketball team.”
