MITCHELL — The Aberdeen Christian Knights survived a challenge from an upstart Centerville squad, topping the Tornadoes 46-35 in the Class B girls’ basketball SoDak 16, Thursday at the Corn Palace in Mitchell.
Grace Kaiser scored 13 points, including nine in a decisive second quarter run, to lead Aberdeen Christian (20-3), which earned its first-ever trip to state. Mallory Miller scored 12 points and Joy Rohrbach added nine points for the Knights.
MaKayla Heesch scored 13 points to lead Centerville, which finished 20-3 after its first-ever SoDak 16 appearance. Thea Gust and Bailey Hansen each had seven points.
Using their size, Aberdeen Christian quickly built an 8-2, then took a 13-8 edge into the quarter break. But the Knights pounded on Centerville on both sides of the court, taking a 27-13 lead into the locker room.
“We knew coming in their size would be a challenge,” said Centerville head coach Tucker Tornberg. “They do a good job of moving kids around to find their bigs inside.”
Kaiser’s big first half — scoring all of her points — put the Knights in control.
“We thought we had a good game plan on their bigs,” Tornberg said. “Kudos to their other kids. Kaiser had 13 points in the first half alone.”
Centerville pushed back to within in the third quarter, 29-21, but back-to-back baskets in the lane helped Aberdeen Christian push the margin back to double digits. The Tornadoes did not get closer than nine points the rest of the way.
The Tornadoes were just 4-of-10 from the line and missed several layups during the contest.
“They blocked some shots and we missed some bunnies,” Tornberg said. “We were anticipating contact and, when it didn’t happen, we put it hard off the glass.”
But the Tornado defense kept them in the game, Tornberg noted.
“Our kids dug in on defense and worked their tails off,” he said.
Of the players on the court for the Tornadoes in the game, only Sophie Eide will be lost to graduation.
“It’s tough on our lone senior. We wanted to get to state for her,” Tornberg said. “We’re proud of all her contributions.”
For the rest of the Tornadoes, the work to get further next year now begins.
“We have a lot of growing left to do,” Tornberg said. “This probably is a pivotal moment in their growth. Hopefully we can come back and get a step further next year.”
