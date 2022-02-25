SIOUX FALLS – South Dakota swept past Morningside 7-0 in a women’s tennis dual on Friday afternoon inside Huether Family Match Pointe.
The Coyotes (4-8) came out strong and won all three doubles matches 6-0 to earn the doubles point.
South Dakota breezed through the six singles matches dropping a total of five sets in registering the victory.
Habiba Aly, a fifth-year senior, picked up her 10th individual win of the season with a 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles.
Jana Lazarevic and Anna Marija Bukina each earned their eighth wins of the season. Lazarevic, a fifth-year senior, posted a 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 2 singles while Bukina, a senior, triumphed 6-0, 6-0 at No. 4 singles.
Estella Jaeger, a redshirt junior, moved to 7-3 on the season with a 6-0, 6-2 win at No. 3 singles.
Natka Kmoskova, a senior, won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 5 singles while sophomore Eesha Varma improved to 6-5 with a 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 6 singles.
Aly and Lazarevic earned their 11th win in doubles this season with Bea Havlickova and Kmoskova earned win No. 10.
The Coyotes hit the road for a pair of matches next weekend with a non-conference battle against Northern Illinois on Friday before opening Summit League play with Saturday’s match at Western Illinois.
