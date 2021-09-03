April 2, 2019.
It was so close to April Fools’ Day, but it was no joke.
On that day, Mount Marty College — now University — announced that it was adding a football program. The announcement on that day was that the Lancers would make their debut in the fall of 2022.
Later, that start date was moved up a year.
Sept. 4, 2021.
After a wait of 887 days, Mount Marty will finally take the field: The Lancers will host Dakota Wesleyan, the only other South Dakota member of the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC), at 1 p.m. today (Saturday) at Crane-Youngworth Field.
Two and a half years of planning, recruiting and building will finally culminate in a football game for the Catholic Benedictine college in Yankton.
“It’s a lot like Christmas for a kid,” said John Michaletti, who took the reins as Mount Marty’s head coach when Mike Woodley — hired to build the program from scratch — retired this summer.
“You look forward to that one day all year; you get all excited and then it comes up so quick.”
While alumni, families, community members and other spectators will mark the momentous day with pre-game celebrations, the Mount Marty players and coaches have been focused on ensuring their long-awaited debut is a successful one.
“You don’t sleep much. You’re constantly thinking about it,” Michaletti said. “The administration has been great for us, with everything they’ve done to support us. It makes my job so much easier.”
As far as the Xs and Os are concerned, the Lancers — with only a handful of players with previous college football experience — have tried to build a spread-type offense, with varied tempos, and a fast, aggressive defense.
Sophomore Davian Guajardo will be the starter at quarterback, with junior Torren Devericks as his backup. Sophomore Kaua Nishigaya will take the majority of the carries at running back, while junior Rex Ryken (a Yankton native) is the starting tight end, and sophomore Jonah Miyazawa and freshman Trevor Fitzgerald (a Yankton native) are the starters at wide receiver.
The offensive line is anchored by sophomore Kiko Nunez, and also features freshmen Zakaree Fenderson, Aniel Pastrana, Luke Clayton and Nick Morin in starting roles.
“The question mark there is, how they handle the speed of the game,” Michaletti said. “Most of our guys have never played a college football game, and some haven’t even played at all in two years. The game is going to come fast for them.”
Prior to taking over as head coach, Michaletti spent the past year working with the defense, which he still does. His defensive line is led by junior Salvador Chavez, as well as junior Tevita Tomasi and sophomore Dalyn Norman. Starting at linebacker will be junior Dylan Authement, junior Drew Pendleton, sophomore Gaven Graig and freshman Brodey Peterson (a Yankton native).
The secondary will start three juniors, including Justin Cap (a Yankton native), Dylan Capps and Jaren Mortensen, as well as sophomore Avery Rice.
“I can’t wait to get them out there,” said Michaletti, who was previously the defensive coordinator at Kansas Wesleyan University.
On special teams, sophomore Jonathan Cardoza-Chicas will handle the kicking and punting duties, and Fitzgerald and freshman Conner Mulder will return kickoffs. Miyazawa will return the punts.
Not that any other school’s journey will be the same as Mount Marty’s, but recent history shows that a new football program needs some time to build itself before it becomes a contender.
The recent example in the GPAC is Dordt University in Sioux Center, Iowa. Dordt’s path began with a 1-10 record in its inaugural season in 2008, and the Defenders didn’t experience their first winning season until 2018.
On the other hand, it’s worth considering that Woodley previously built Grand View University (Iowa) from a new program in 2008 into an NAIA national championship program in 2013.
In Mount Marty’s case, however, it’s not even worth considering any kind of expectation for year one.
“We just have to concentrate on the details,” Michaletti said. “It’s one of those things where we have to go one and oh in everything we do, even down to simple things like making sure our laundry is done.
“We have to let those little things build into something bigger.”
Small areas of progress will be the key for not only today’s opener, but throughout the debut season, according to Fitzgerald, a 2021 Yankton High School graduate.
“I think if we’re able to work hard and learn from our mistakes, we should have a pretty good season,” he said.
Following today’s season opener, Mount Marty will head north to face Jamestown (North Dakota) next Saturday afternoon. The following week, the Lancers will visit Morningside in Sioux City, Iowa, and will also have home games against Briar Cliff (Sept. 25), Northwestern (Oct. 2), Concordia (Oct. 16) and Hastings (Oct. 30).
