The Yankton Gazelles split a pair of tough matches in their first home tennis action of the season, beating St. Thomas More and falling to Watertown on Saturday at the YHS/SAC Tennis Courts.
In a 6-3 victory over the Cavaliers, Maggie Schaefer, Nora Krajewski, Sabrina Krajewski and Addison Gordon each won in singles play. Schaefer and Nora Krajewski, and Gordon and Sabrina Krajewski each claimed doubles wins.
Watertown edged Yankton 5-4 later in the day.
For Yankton, Schaefer, Nora Krajewski and Sabrina Krajewski won in singles play. Schaefer and Nora Krajewski also won in doubles play.
Yankton, 5-1 on the season, heads to Brookings for a quadrangular on Friday, Aug. 27. The Gazelles will face Harrisburg, Aberdeen Central and host Brookings in the event.
YANKTON 6, ST. THOMAS MORE 3
SINGLES: Maggie Schaefer Y def. Athena Francilisco 6-3, 4-6, (10-8); Nora Krajewski Y de.f Sylvie Mortimer 6-2, 6-1; Sabrina Krajewski Y def. Sophia Meyer 6-2, 6-1; Katelyn Denholm STM def. Kayla Marsh 6-3, 2-6, (10-6); Addison Gordon Y def. Kaitlyn Schmal 3-6, 7-6 (7-4), (12-10); Shriya Gangireni STM def. Paige Mitzel 6-4, 2-6, (10-8)
DOUBLES: Schaefer-N. Krajewski Y def. Meyer-Francilisco 6-2, 6-0; S. Krajewski-Gordon Y def. Mortimer-Denholm 6-2, 6-2; Schmal-Amity Strand STM def. Mitzel-Marsh 6-1, 5-7, (10-7)
JV: Lexus Sherman Y def. STM 8-3; STM def. Evelyne Lima-Zapon 8-5; Gangireni-Madison Schmahl STM def. Lima-Zapon/Sherman 8-2; Sherman/Lima-Zapon Y def. STM 6-1
WATERTOWN 5, YANKTON 4
SINGLES: Maggie Schaefer Y def. Ellie Zink 10-1; Nora Krajewski Y def. Josie Heyn 10-6; Sabrina Krajewski Y def. Jaida Young 10-2; Leyla Meester W def. Kayla Marsh 10-3; Grace Ortmeier W def. Addison Gordon 10-4; Faith Berg W def. Paige Mitzel 10-2
DOUBLES: Maggie Schaefer-N. Krajewski Y def. Zink-Heyn 10-4; Young-Ortmeier W def. S. Krajewski-Gordon 10-5; Sophia Nichols-Meester W def. Mitzel-Marsh 10-8;
JV: Nichols W def. Lexus Sherman 8-6; Evelyne Lima-Zapon Y def. Cayda Weiss 8-5; Weiss-Berg W def. Lima-Zapon/Sherman 8-3
