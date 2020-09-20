HURON — Platte-Geddes junior Collin Engebretson earned a 22nd place finish in the boys’ race of the Clyde Cotton Huron Invitational, held Saturday at Broadland Creek Golf Course. Varsity races were 5,000 meters.
Isaac Davelaar of Sioux Falls Christian won the boys’ title in 16:24.93, nine seconds better than Milbank’s Nick Batchelor.
Sioux Falls Christian won the boys’ team title, 34 to 55 over Aberdeen Central.
Engebretson finished in 18:16.88. Second for the Black Panthers was Gavin Gustad, 63rd overall in 20:30.91.
O’Gorman’s Katie Castelli (18:50.66) and Alea Hardie (18:55.74) finished 1-2 to lead the Knights to the girls’ title.
O’Gorman put four runners in the top five to edge Brandon Valley 39 to 44 for the girls’ team title. Aberdeen Central (93) was third.
Platte-Geddes was led by a 40th place finish in 22:05.10.
