The South Central League, which includes eight area Class B teams, will send five teams to the South Dakota State Class B Amateur Baseball Tournament next month in Mitchell.
The number of bids for each of the seven districts were recently allocated by the South Dakota Amateur Baseball Association (SDABA), for the upcoming state tournament Aug. 5-16 at Cadwell Park in Mitchell.
Here is a breakdown of the bids by district (league):
* District 1 (Eastern Dakota): 5 teams
* District 2 (Northern Plains): 2 teams
* District 3 (Pony Hills): 4 teams
* District 4 (Cornbelt): 7 teams
* District 5 (Sunshine): 5 teams
* District 6 (South Central): 5 teams
* District 7 (State Line): 4 teams
The State Line League has five members this season (Akron, Larchwood, Lennox-Worthing-Chancellor, Garretson, Elk Point), but Renner’s new over-38 team will compete in the District 7B Tournament.
The District 6B Tournament will be held in Menno from July 23-Aug. 1.
Both of the Yankton teams, Tappers and Lakers, in the South Central League are Class A members and will have their own postseason format to qualify for the Class A state tournament.
