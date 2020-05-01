The Yankton High School athletic department has announced the honorees for the 2020 All-Sports Awards. The honors were release by video by the school district earlier this week.

Here is the full list of honorees:

ATHLETES OF THE YEAR (No honorees for spring sports due to cancellation of season): Thea Chance, Girls’ Cross Country; Zach Fedde, Boys’ Cross Country; Josephine Krajewski, Girls’ Tennis; Trevor Fitzgerald, Football; Madison Wuebben, Girls’ Basketball; Matthew Mors, Boys’ Basketball; Josh Loest, Boys’ Soccer; Payton Wolfgram, Girls’ Soccer; Gabby Pietila, Volleyball; Owen Warren, Wrestling; Ava Koller, Gymnastics; Josie Cox, Competitive Cheer; Paige Hoesing, Competitive Dance; Brooklynn Wintz, Sideline Cheer

BOOSTER BACKER AWARD: Scott Kooistra

DISTINGUISHED SUPPORTERS OF THE YEAR: Ken Brunick and Mary Armin

PARENTS OF THE YEAR: Dan and Pam Fedders

HONORARY Y CLUB AWARD: Ken Schaefer

DON BAKER COACH AWARD: Suzanne Tessier

RICH SCHILD SCHOLARSHIP: Hunter Kotrous

DR. DUANE REANEY AWARD: Jaiden Boomsma

HONOR ATHLETES: Sam Herrboldt and Josie Krajewski

Y CLUB SCHOLARSHIPS: Kelsey Oswald and Jaiden Boomsma

HEATHER GARVEY MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP: Kate Beeman

CARL YOUNGWORTH SCHOLARSHIPS: Kyler Lillie and Madison Wuebben

ROGER HAAS MEMORIAL AWARDS: Kylie Roth and Kelsey Oswald

RICH HACKETT MEMORIAL AWARD: Sadie Fedders

GARY CREVISTON MEMORIAL AWARD: Payton Wolfgram

DALE ‘OLE’ HANSEN MEMORIAL AWARD: Kylie Roth

GEORGE & IRENE CRAKES MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP: Hannah Muth

K. DEANE IVERSON MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP: Sadie Fedders

KIPP A. KINSLEY MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIPS: Lauren Eidsness and Mason Welker

RAY & NELVA KOOISTRA TRACK & FIELD SCHOLARSHIPS: Jaiden Boomsma and Cole Rumsey

MORGAN T. SMITH SCHOLARSHIPS: Madison Schroeder and Kyler Lillie

ROSS AWARD: Lauren Eidsness and Mason Welker

LESA LIST NICHOLLS MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP: Alysandra Fedde

DR. MERRITT AULD SCHOLARSHIP: Nick Gregoire and Morgan Strahl

TODD TESSIER SCHOLARSHIP: Kelsey Oswald and Payton Wolfgram

CLASS OF 1965 AWARD: Stacia Sherman and Cooper Cornemann

GARY L. SATTER SCHOLARSHIP: Lauren Eidsness and Kelsey Oswald

HOD AND ANITA NIELSEN MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP: Kelsey Oswald

KHRISTA IBAROLLE ‘LACE UP YOUR BOOTS’ ATHLETIC SCHOLARSHIP: Payton Wolfgram

KVHT-KVTK SPORTSCASTER SCHOLARSHIPS: Jaiden Boomsma and Kyler Lillie

NATIONAL STRENGTH & CONDITIONING ASSOCIATION ALL-AMERICANS: Jaiden Boomsma, Girls’ Track & Field; Sadie Fedders , Goalie, Soccer; Gavin Haselhorst, Boys’ Golf; Matthew Mors, Boys’ Basketball; Payton Wolfgram, Girls’ Soccer; Madison Wuebben, Girls’ Basketball

GATORADE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Matthew Mors, Boys’ Basketball

WRESTLING BOOSTER SCHOLARSHIP: Kyler Lillie

YANKTON AREA SOCCER ASSOCIATION SCHOLARSHIPS: Payton Wolfgram, Josh Loest

