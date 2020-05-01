The Yankton High School athletic department has announced the honorees for the 2020 All-Sports Awards. The honors were release by video by the school district earlier this week.
Here is the full list of honorees:
ATHLETES OF THE YEAR (No honorees for spring sports due to cancellation of season): Thea Chance, Girls’ Cross Country; Zach Fedde, Boys’ Cross Country; Josephine Krajewski, Girls’ Tennis; Trevor Fitzgerald, Football; Madison Wuebben, Girls’ Basketball; Matthew Mors, Boys’ Basketball; Josh Loest, Boys’ Soccer; Payton Wolfgram, Girls’ Soccer; Gabby Pietila, Volleyball; Owen Warren, Wrestling; Ava Koller, Gymnastics; Josie Cox, Competitive Cheer; Paige Hoesing, Competitive Dance; Brooklynn Wintz, Sideline Cheer
BOOSTER BACKER AWARD: Scott Kooistra
DISTINGUISHED SUPPORTERS OF THE YEAR: Ken Brunick and Mary Armin
PARENTS OF THE YEAR: Dan and Pam Fedders
HONORARY Y CLUB AWARD: Ken Schaefer
DON BAKER COACH AWARD: Suzanne Tessier
RICH SCHILD SCHOLARSHIP: Hunter Kotrous
DR. DUANE REANEY AWARD: Jaiden Boomsma
HONOR ATHLETES: Sam Herrboldt and Josie Krajewski
Y CLUB SCHOLARSHIPS: Kelsey Oswald and Jaiden Boomsma
HEATHER GARVEY MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP: Kate Beeman
CARL YOUNGWORTH SCHOLARSHIPS: Kyler Lillie and Madison Wuebben
ROGER HAAS MEMORIAL AWARDS: Kylie Roth and Kelsey Oswald
RICH HACKETT MEMORIAL AWARD: Sadie Fedders
GARY CREVISTON MEMORIAL AWARD: Payton Wolfgram
DALE ‘OLE’ HANSEN MEMORIAL AWARD: Kylie Roth
GEORGE & IRENE CRAKES MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP: Hannah Muth
K. DEANE IVERSON MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP: Sadie Fedders
KIPP A. KINSLEY MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIPS: Lauren Eidsness and Mason Welker
RAY & NELVA KOOISTRA TRACK & FIELD SCHOLARSHIPS: Jaiden Boomsma and Cole Rumsey
MORGAN T. SMITH SCHOLARSHIPS: Madison Schroeder and Kyler Lillie
ROSS AWARD: Lauren Eidsness and Mason Welker
LESA LIST NICHOLLS MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP: Alysandra Fedde
DR. MERRITT AULD SCHOLARSHIP: Nick Gregoire and Morgan Strahl
TODD TESSIER SCHOLARSHIP: Kelsey Oswald and Payton Wolfgram
CLASS OF 1965 AWARD: Stacia Sherman and Cooper Cornemann
GARY L. SATTER SCHOLARSHIP: Lauren Eidsness and Kelsey Oswald
HOD AND ANITA NIELSEN MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP: Kelsey Oswald
KHRISTA IBAROLLE ‘LACE UP YOUR BOOTS’ ATHLETIC SCHOLARSHIP: Payton Wolfgram
KVHT-KVTK SPORTSCASTER SCHOLARSHIPS: Jaiden Boomsma and Kyler Lillie
NATIONAL STRENGTH & CONDITIONING ASSOCIATION ALL-AMERICANS: Jaiden Boomsma, Girls’ Track & Field; Sadie Fedders , Goalie, Soccer; Gavin Haselhorst, Boys’ Golf; Matthew Mors, Boys’ Basketball; Payton Wolfgram, Girls’ Soccer; Madison Wuebben, Girls’ Basketball
GATORADE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Matthew Mors, Boys’ Basketball
WRESTLING BOOSTER SCHOLARSHIP: Kyler Lillie
YANKTON AREA SOCCER ASSOCIATION SCHOLARSHIPS: Payton Wolfgram, Josh Loest
