SIOUX FALLS — Top-seeded Harrisburg downed Yankton 13-1 in a winners’ bracket showdown in the South Dakota Class A High School Softball Tournament on Friday at Sherman Park in Sioux Falls.
Addison Binde had two hits for Yankton. Elle Feser, Paige Hatch, Hannah Sailer and Regan Garry each had a hit.
Grace Behrns took the loss.
Yankton will play an elimination game today (Saturday) at 10 a.m. The Gazelles will remain on the field until they lose or claim a state title, with the potential for up to five straight games if Yankton keeps winning.
Yankton 7, Brookings 5
Yankton built a 7-1 lead and held on for a 7-5 victory over fourth-seeded Brookings in the second round Friday afternoon.
Annika Gordon and Lainie Keller each had three hits for Yankton. Addison Binde went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI. Brooklyn Townsend posted a pair of hits and Grace Behrns added a hit in the victory.
Behrns picked up the pitching victory, striking out seven in the seven-inning contest.
Yankton 13, Jefferson 2
Regan Garry blasted two home runs, finishing with 6 RBI as the Gazelles rolled past Sioux Falls Jefferson 13-2 in the opening round.
Annika Gordon, Addison Binde, Elle Feser, Brooklyn Townsend and Hannah Sailer each had two hits, with Townsend driving in two runs. Lainie Keller doubled and Grace Behrns added a hit and two RBI in the victory.
Garry also picked up the win in the circle, striking out one in the four-inning contest.
