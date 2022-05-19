BROOKINGS — The Yankton Gazelles finished seventh in the 15-team Bill Scholten Invitational girls’ golf tournament, Thursday at Brookings Country Club.
Playing on the host course for the 2022 South Dakota State Class AA Championships, Aberdeen Central ran away with the team title with a score of 322. O’Gorman and Mitchell each shot 333, followed by Harrisburg (334) and Rapid City Stevens (339).
Lauren Sutcliffe of O’Gorman shot an even-par 72 for medalist honors. Olivia Braun of Aberdeen Central, Reese Jansa of Harrisburg and Allison Meyerink of Mitchell each shot 77. Tana Phares and Taylor Witt, both of Rapid City Stevens, each shot 78.
Yankton scored 350 on the day, two strokes behind Sioux Falls Lincoln and two strokes ahead of both Brookings and Watertown.
The Gazelles were led by an 84 from Tatum Hohenthaner and an 86 from Jillian Eidsness. Sabrina Krajewski shot 89 and Ellia Homstad carded a 91 to complete the Yankton scorecard.
Also for the Gazelles, Gracie Brockberg shot 95 and Elsie Larson shot 99.
Yankton heads to Pierre for the Eastern South Dakota Conference Championships on Tuesday. Start time is 10 a.m. at Hillsview Golf Course.
