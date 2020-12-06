Sioux Falls II scored four straight goals in the second period to claim a 7-4 victory over Yankotn in boys’ hockey action on Sunday at the Kiwanis 4-H Ice Center.
Maxwell Mohr posted three goals and an assist to lead Sioux Falls. Jorgen Kouri had two goals and an assist. Gabriel Canter added three assists in the victory.
For Yankton, Zachary Weber posted two goals and an assist, and Thomas Wiener had a goal and two assists to lead the way. Dawson Vellek posted a goal and an assist. Brody Burgeson, Alexander Nockels and Gaige Koster each had an assist.
Cole Langston made 33 saves in goal to claim the win in goal for Sioux Falls. Jacob Larson stopped 40 shots for Yankton.
Yankton travels to Sioux Center on Sunday, Dec. 13. Start time is 3 p.m.
JV: Sioux Falls I 8, Yankton 0
Jacob Bergman and Tanner Oien each scored twice to lead Sioux Falls I past Yankton in junior varsity boys’ hockey action on Sunday.
Austin McNulty, Samuel Sahly and Mason Schramm each had a goal and an assist for Sioux Falls. Cooper Goehring and Xavier Higgins each had two assists in the victory.
Noah Hollingshead preserved the shutout in goal, stopping all five shots he faced. Keenan Wagner made 86 saves for Yankton.
Yankton travels to Sioux Center on Sunday, Dec. 13. Start time is 1 p.m.
