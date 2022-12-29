SIOUX FALLS — A Madison Robertson step-back three-pointer just ahead of the final buzzer lifted Campbell County, Wyoming, to a 56-55 victory over Viborg-Hurley in the Hoop City Classic, Thursday in Sioux Falls.
Millie Riss led Campbell County with 12 points and nine rebounds. Cami Curtis added eight points, eight rebounds and five assists.
Coral Mason finished with 26 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two blocked shots to lead Viborg-Hurley (3-1). Denae Mach had 18 points and seven rebounds. Estelle Lee added three steals.
Viborg-Hurley is back in action today (Friday), facing Wall in the Parkston Classic.
CAMPBELL CO. 16 19 6 15 — 56
VIBORG-HURLEY (3-1) 14 9 16 16 — 55
Wynot Tourn.
Crofton 46, West Point-Beemer 27
WYNOT, Neb. — Crofton advanced to the final of the Wynot Holiday Tournament with a 46-27 victory over West Point-Beemer on Thursday.
Jaida Allen scored 11 points for Crofton, 8-1, which will face Humphrey St. Francis in the final. Cassie Allen had eight points and five steals. Sammie Allen also had eight points. Caitlin Guenther posted 10 rebounds and Ellie Tramp had six steals in the victory.
Allie Kaup scored 11 points for West Point-Beemer (4-3).
Crofton will face Humphrey St. Francis in the final today (Friday). West Point-Beemer will face Wynot in the consolation game.
Humphrey St. Francis 49, Wynot 41
WYNOT, Neb. — Humphrey St. Francis outscored Wynot 16-9 in the fourth quarter to pull away to a 49-41 victory over the Blue Devils in the opening round of the Wynot Holiday Tournament, Thursday in Wynot, Nebraska.
Hannah Bamgart scored 22 points to lead St. Francis. Emma Baumgart finished with 14 points, 12 rebounds and five steals.
Kinslee Heimes scored 18 points to lead Wynot. Amber Lawson had 11 rebounds.
St. Francis, 7-1, will face Crofton in the final today (Friday). Wynot plays West Point-Beemer in the consolation game.
WYNOT (4-2) 7 12 13 9 — 41
ST. FRANCIS (7-1) 12 14 7 16 — 49
NE Neb. Shootout
Cedar Catholic 59, LCC 32
WAYNE, Neb. — Hartington Cedar Catholic built a 34-14 halftime lead on the way to a 59-32 victory over Laurel-Concord-Coleridge in the consolation semifinals of the Elkhorn Valley Bank Great Notheast Nebraska Shootout, Thursday in Wayne.
Makenna Noecker scored a game-high 23 points for Cedar Catholic (7-2). Laney Kathol, Lauren Bernecker and Addison Wolters each had nine points in the victory.
Mallory Eriksen scored 16 points for LCC. Tali Erwin added 11 points, hitting three three-pointers.
Cedar Catholic will face Plainview in the fifth place game today (Friday) at 12:30 p.m. LCC draws Winnebago in the seventh place game at 9:30 a.m.
CEDAR CATHOLIC (7-2) 18 16 12 13 — 59
LAUREL-CON-COL (2-6) 5 9 7 11 — 32
Other Games
Wagner 62, S.F. Christian 29
WAGNER — Wagner scored 20 first-quarter points and never looked back, rolling to a 62-29 victory over Sioux Falls Christian in girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
Shalayne Nagel scored 18 points on 9-of-11 shooting for Wagner. Ashlyn Koupal had 14 points and 13 rebounds. Macy Koupal netted 10 points. Emma Yost had 10 rebounds and Eve Zephier added 11 assists and three steals in the victory.
Ellie Lems led Sioux Falls Christian with 11 points. Jaxsyn Swift had four steals.
Wagner, 3-0, travels to Avon today (Friday). Sioux Falls Christian, 3-1, travels to Parkston on Jan. 5.
S.F. CHRISTIAN (3-1) 6 9 2 12 — 29
WAGNER (3-0) 20 11 18 13 — 62
Bon Homme 41, Gayville-Volin 34
GAYVILLE — Bon Homme outlasted Gayville-Volin 41-34 in girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
Erin Heusinkveld led a balanced Bon Homme attack with 15 points and three steals. Taycee Ranek posted nine points and four assists. Jaden Kortan added eight points and seven rebounds in the victory.
Maia Achen scored a game-high 20 points for Gayville-Volin. Taylor Hoxeng added 10 points.
Both teams face Scotland next, Bon Homme (2-1) at home today (Friday) and Gayville-Volin there on Tuesday.
BON HOMME (2-1) 10 11 10 10 — 41
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (1-4) 8 9 9 8 — 34
Hanson 65, Irene-Wakonda 49
IRENE — Hanson built a 49-28 lead through three quarters on the way to a 65-49 victory over Irene-Wakonda in Cornbelt Conference girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
Taziah Hawkins scored 16 points, and Eliza Oltmanns had 14 points and nine rebounds for Hanson (4-1). Annalyse Weber scored 10 points and Karie Goergen had four steals in the victory.
Madison Orr scored a game-high 17 points for Irene-Wakonda. Emma Marshall posted 14 points and six rebounds. Quinn McDonald added eight points.
Hanson travels to Parkston on Tuesday. Irene-Wakonda heads to Freeman on Tuesday.
HANSON (4-1) 12 14 23 16 — 65
IRENE-WAKONDA (1-5) 5 10 13 21 — 49
Platte-Geddes 58, Canistota 33
CANISTOTA — Platte-Geddes outscored Canistota 34-13 in the second half to pull away to a 58-33 victory over the Hawks in girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
Karly VanDerWerff led Platte-Geddes with 21 points and 12 rebounds. Baleigh Nachtigal had 13 points and four assists. Cadence Van Zee added 12 points in the victory.
Kayla Papendick scored 21 points and had eight rebounds for Canistota.
Platte-Geddes, 3-0, hosts Corsica-Stickney on Tuesday. Canistota travels to Colman-Egan on Tuesday.
Canistota win the JV game 22-13.
PLATTE-GEDDES (3-0) 13 11 16 18 — 58
CANISTOTA (0-3) 12 8 7 6 — 33
Deubrook 44, Alcester-Hudson 36
WHITE — Ellie Koenig scored 18 points to lead Deubrook past Alcester-Hudson 44-36 in girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
Skyla Petersen added 11 points in the victory.
Elly Doering scored 13 points for Alcester-Hudson. Kayleigh Thompson added 10 points.
Deubrook hosts Hill City today (Friday). Alcester-Hudson, 3-2, plays Hills-Beaver Creek (Minnesota) on Monday.
ALCESTER-HUDSON (3-2) 5 9 14 8 — 36
DEUBROOK (1-2) 15 15 5 9 — 44
