SIOUX FALLS — A Madison Robertson step-back three-pointer just ahead of the final buzzer lifted Campbell County, Wyoming, to a 56-55 victory over Viborg-Hurley in the Hoop City Classic, Thursday in Sioux Falls.

Millie Riss led Campbell County with 12 points and nine rebounds. Cami Curtis added eight points, eight rebounds and five assists.

