TEA — According to its head coach, the Yankton girls’ soccer team played its best game of the season on Tuesday night.
It didn’t result in a victory — instead, the Gazelles and Class A Tea Area played to a 0-0 draw — but Yankton translated what it worked on a previous training session on to the field, according to coach Tyler Schuring.
“This was definitely our best game of the year, even considering the game we won,” he said. “This was really good progress for us.”
The Gazelles (1-6-1), Schuring added, changed their defensive formation and made improvements from previous games. They also possessed the ball more on offense and were on attack more than they have been, he said.
“It puts us on the right track,” Schuring said. “It boosts our morale, because Tea is a very good team and might contend for another Class A title.”
Yankton had to make a change at goalkeeper following an injury to Ashlyn Vogt, but Rachel Hebda (who recorded seven saves) was up to the task, according to her coach.
“She doesn’t have much varsity experience right now, but she did a really nice job in there,” Schuring said. “She’ll continue to get valuable experience for us.”
Tea Area won the junior varsity game 1-0.
The Gazelles return to action next Tuesday, hosting Sioux Falls Roosevelt at 4 p.m.
