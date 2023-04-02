WICHITA, Kan. — Mount Marty senior Elianna Clark had a hand in four top-eight finishes on the final day of the Friends University Spring Invitational track and field meet, Saturday in Wichita, Kansas.

Competing in a field that included several high-level junior colleges as well as athletes from Division I Wichita State, Clark finished third in the 100 (12.10) and eighth in the 200 (25.37). She also helped the Lancers to a runner-up finish in the 400 relay (4:01.45) and a fourth place finish in the 400 relay (49.32).

