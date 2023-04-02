WICHITA, Kan. — Mount Marty senior Elianna Clark had a hand in four top-eight finishes on the final day of the Friends University Spring Invitational track and field meet, Saturday in Wichita, Kansas.
Competing in a field that included several high-level junior colleges as well as athletes from Division I Wichita State, Clark finished third in the 100 (12.10) and eighth in the 200 (25.37). She also helped the Lancers to a runner-up finish in the 400 relay (4:01.45) and a fourth place finish in the 400 relay (49.32).
Completing that 1600 relay team were Tianna Bumbaca-Kuehl, Abrielle Nelson and Calli Davis. Isabelle Hardmeyer, Zelie Sorensen and Alexis Even ran on the 400 relay. Also in the 400 relay, the foursome of Aniya Teppo, Lauren Mitchell, Ariel Waller and Paige Sickels were seventh in 52.09.
Davis placed fourth in the 400 (57.46). Ashinee George was fifth in the 100 hurdles (15.14). Bumbaca-Kuehl (1:08.55) and Nelson (1:08.68) finished seventh and eighth in the 400 hurdles.
The Lancer men were led by a runner-up finish from Nathan Simons in the 400 (48.01). Luke Rettedal was third in the shot put (48-11 3/4). Ethan Burnett placed seventh in the triple jump (44-8 1/2). Jonathan Fuselier was seventh in the 110 hurdles (15.12).
The foursome of Deontae Howard, Donovan Breckenridge, Fuselier and Marcus Jnofinn placed fifth in the 400 relay (42.28). Jnofinn also qualified fifth (10.63) for the finals of the 100-meter dash, but did not run in the finals.
After its long trip this weekend, Mount Marty will make the short trip to Vermillion to compete in the University of South Dakota Early Bird, April 7 and 8.
