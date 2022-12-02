SIOUX FALLS — Sioux Falls Lincoln extended its lead on Yankton in each of the first three quarters on the way to a 36-22 victory over the Gazelles in the girls’ basketball season opener for both squads.
“I was happy with the way we played defense,” said Yankton head coach Trey Krier. “We did somethings technique wise and fundamental-wise that I hadn’t seen us do in a while.”
Macy Drotzmann finished with a double-double, posting 12 points and 10 rebounds.
“Macy did a nice job on the inside,” Krier said. “She posted up strong, called for the ball and we found her. She made some strong moves and got a couple to go in.”
While the rest of the Gazelles accounted for just 11 points, they did do a good job of holding on to the basketball, Krier noted.
“Offensively there were a lot of positives as well,” he said. “We’re 12 days in and facing a team that runs a trapping full-court press and a half-court trap. We took care of the ball a lot better than I expected.”
Lincoln is off until Dec. 8, when the Patriots make the short trip to Sioux Falls Washington.
Yankton opens the home portion of its season on Tuesday, taking on Huron. Start time is 7 p.m. at the YHS Gym.
Tuesday’s contest will be the season opener for Huron under new head coach Kody Kopfmann.
“We’re not sure what they’ll do scheme-wise,” Krier said. “We know they have the Heinz girls (junior Hamtyn and freshman Hylton) who can score, and a couple of others who played on younger teams that scored as well.”
For the Gazelles, the focus remains on themselves.
“We need to make sure that the little bit of experience we have this season shows,” Krier said. “We need another good defensive effort and to have a few players shooting with more confidence.”
In junior varsity action, Yankton opened with 40-23 victory.
For Yankton, Kylily Medina scored 10 points to lead the way. Kaylor Luellman had eight points. Addi Schelhaas added seven points in the victory.
Lincoln won the ‘C’ game 43-21. For Yankton, Kenzie Giziewski had seven points and six rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.