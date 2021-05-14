DELL RAPIDS — Sioux Falls Christian earned a sweep of boys’ and girls’ team titles at the Dakota XII Conference track and field meet, held on Thursday in Dell Rapids.
The Chargers put up 214.5 points to roll to the boys’ title. Dakota Valley was second with 83 points. Elk Point-Jefferson (59.5) was fifth, with Vermillion (38) 10th.
SFC scored nine victories, including four relays: 400 (43.62), 800 (1:30.21), 1600 (3:28.40) and 3200 (8:24.97). Also for the Chargers, Isaac Davelaar won the 800 (2:00.98) and 1600 (4:27.51), and ran on the winning 1600 relay. Mitchell Walker won the 110 hurdles (14.60) and ran on the winning 800 relay. Chris Oostra won the 300 hurdles (39.19) and ran on the winning 800 and 1600 relays. Eli Gillett won the long jump (21-7 3/4) and ran on the winning 400 and 800 relays.
Dakota Valley’s Tommy Nikkel swept the sprints, claiming the 100 (11.09), 200 (22.76) and 400 (50.50).
Elk Point-Jefferson also had three wins, including a throws sweep by Drake Peed. Peed won the discus with a toss of 177-0 1/2 and the shot put with a toss of 54-10 1/4. Also for EPJ, Tyler Goehring won the triple jump (45-0).
Vermillion’s Riley Ruhaak won the 3200 in 10:11.78.
The SFC girls beat out West Central 118.5 to 104 for the title. The Chargers won three events: Ellie Maddox in the 1600 (5:22.24), and the 400 (51.74) and medley (4:29.70) relays. Moriah Harrison and Ashlee VanDriesen ran on both winning relays for the Chargers.
For West Central, Sadie Berg won the 200 (27.14), Lily Sidel won the long jump (17-3 3/4) and both ran on the Trojans’ winning 800 relay (1:47.93).
Dakota Valley had two winners in the girls’ division, Jorja VanDenHul in the high jump (5-3 1/2) and Rylee Rosenquist in the shot put (36-3 1/2). Vermillion’s Jaymes Drake won the 100 (13.17).
For Dell Rapids, Kylee Fiddelke won the 400 (1:02.66) and ran on the Quarriers’ winning 1600 relay (4:18.46). Lennox’s Alicia Ruud won the 800 (2:23.64) and ran on the Orioles’ winning 3200 relay (10:00.46).
