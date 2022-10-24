VERMILLION — South Dakota senior cornerback Cameron Tisdale has been named the Missouri Valley Football Conference Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in Saturday’s Dakota Days win against No. 14/17 Southern Illinois. It is the first such honor for Hillis, who hails from Clearwater, Florida.
Tisdale forced two turnovers and both led to Coyote touchdowns in the 27-24 win. He forced a fumble in the first quarter that was recovered and returned to the SIU 6 for a short touchdown drive. He picked off Saluki quarterback Nic Baker for his first collegiate interception with five minutes to go in the fourth quarter and USD drove down and kicked the game-winning field goal. Tisdale added three tackles and a pass breakup.
