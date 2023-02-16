CROFTON, Neb. — Ponca beat Crofton 39-34 in the C2-5 Sub-District Championship on Tuesday in girls’ basketball action.
Ponca was led by Sam Ehlers’ 15 points in the game. Gracen Evan put 14 points on the board to follow.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
CROFTON, Neb. — Ponca beat Crofton 39-34 in the C2-5 Sub-District Championship on Tuesday in girls’ basketball action.
Ponca was led by Sam Ehlers’ 15 points in the game. Gracen Evan put 14 points on the board to follow.
Caitlin Guenther led Crofton with 10 points. Cassie Allen followed with nine points.
Ponca, 22-1, will play in the districts final game on Feb. 24. Crofton falls to 22-2 after the game.
Tuesday
Cedar Catholic 62, Bloomfield 24
HARTINGTON, Neb. — The Cedar Catholic Trojans took down the Bloomfield Queen Bees 62-24 on Tuesday night.
Madison Abbenhaus led the Queen Bees with 15 points. The junior scored her 1,000th career point in the game.
BLOOMFIELD (10-13) 2 10 9 3 — 24
CEDAR CATHOLIC (18-6) 17 18 18 9 — 62
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.