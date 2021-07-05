The Yankton Tappers overcame an early deficit to beat the Yankton Lakers 17-4 in South Central League amateur baseball action on Sunday.
Rand Thygeson went 4-for-5 with two doubles, four runs scored to lead the Tappers. Heath Hagge posted three hits. Derrik Nelson doubled and singled, driving in three. Tyler Linch and Colin Muth each had two hits. Devin Gullikson, Mason Townsend, Caid Koletzky, Julito Fazzini, Nik Davis and Danny Rockwell each had a hit in the victory.
Rex Ryken went 3-for-4 with a double for the Lakers. Drew Lawrence doubled and singled. Mitch Gullikson also had two hits. Jordan Kathol and Peyton Mueller each had a hit in the effort.
Heston Williams went the distance in the seven-inning contest, striking out 10. Owen Feser took the loss.
The Tappers host Lesterville on Thursday. The Lakers host Menno on Sunday, July 11.
Dimock-Emery 3, Parkston 0
PARKSTON — Dimock-Emery’s Jason Schmidt struck out 10 in a complete game shutout, a 3-0 victory over Parkston in amateur baseball action on Saturday.
Sam Pischke had two hits for Dimock-Emery. Drew Kitchens and Gene Kitchens each doubled. Payton Nash and Phil Johnson each had a hit in the victory.
Dylan Mogck doubled and singled, and Zach Uttecht had two hits for Parkston. Spencer Freudenthal and Dawson Semmler each doubled. Jeff Harris added a hit.
Jake Weber took the loss, striking out four in a complete game effort.
Parkston travels to Mount Vernon on Thursday.
Platte 9, Corsica-Stickney 6
CORSICA — The Platte Killer Tomatoes built an early lead and held on for a 9-6 victory over the Corsica-Stickney Horned Frogs in amateur baseball action on Saturday.
Derek Soukup went 3-for-5 with two doubles and five RBI for Platte. Ryan Allen homered and doubled, driving in two. Grant Lang and Matthew Randall each doubled. Richard Sternberg, Hunter Hewitt, Hayden Kuiper and Jimmy DeWaard each had a hit in the victory.
Kris Menning went 2-for-3 with three RBI for Corsica-Stickney. Ryan Buck also had two hits. Aaron Groeneweg added a hit.
Soukup struck out seven over eight innings for the win. Lang struck out three in the ninth for the save. Nathan Blom took the loss.
Platte, 7-4, travels to Redfield on Friday, July 9.
