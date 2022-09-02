MITCHELL — The Yankton Gazelles improved to 10-5 on the season with victories over Pierre and Mitchell in girls’ tennis action on Friday.
Yankton won four of six singles matches to claim a 6-3 victory over Pierre.
Nora Krajewski, Sabrina Krajewski, Frannie Kouri and Meagan Scott each won in singles play for Yankton. Nora and Sabrina Krajewski, and Addison Gordon and Evelyne Lima-Zapon won in doubles play for the Gazelles.
Yankton also won four singles matches to edge Mitchell 5-4. Nora Krajewski, Sabrina Krajewski, Kouri and Gordon each won in singles. Sabrina and Nora Krajewski teamed up for a doubles win.
Yankton is off until Sept. 10, when the Gazelles travel to Sioux Falls to face Sioux Falls Rosoevelt and Aberdeen Roncalli in a triangular. Start time is 9 a.m.
YANKTON 6, PIERRE 3
SINGLES: Nora Krajewski Y def. Sydney Tedrow 10-4; Sabrina Krajewski Y def. Kara Weise 10-6; Marlee Shorter P def. Paige Mitzel (no score listed); Frannie Kouri Y def. Ella Fisk 10-7; Kourtney Walti P def. Addison Gordon 10-2; Meagan Scott Y def. Bailey Jessen 10-3
DOUBLES: N. Krajewski-S. Krajewski Y def. Tedrow-Weiss 10-6; Walti-Shorter P def. Kouri-Mitzel 10-1; Gordon/Evelyne Lima-Zapon Y def. Jessen-Fisk 10-9 (10-7)
JV: Brenna Tedrow P def. Kara Koerner 8-2; Sienna Cuka Y def. Genevieve Oxford 8-4; Madilyn Eckstine P def. Elise Koller 8-1; Alayna Youngbluth P def. Lillian Poeschl 8-6; Tatum Gunderson P def. Tori Miller 8-3; Annie Baumann Y def. Elise Bowers 8-6; Presley Sedlacek Y def. Grace Casey 8-0; Mohr-Tedrow P def. Scott-Koerner 6-1; Oxford-Eckstine P def. Koller-Cuka 8-3; Poeschl-Miller Y def. Gunderson-Youngbluth 8-3; Baumann-Sedlacek Y def. Bowers-Hand 8-1
YANKTON 5, MITCHELL 4
SINGLES: Nora Krajewski Y def. Amber Moller 10-4; Sabrina Krajewski Y def. Delaney Degen 10-9 (7-3); Carson Weich M def. Paige Mitzel 10-3; Frannie Kouri Y def. Elly Clement 10-4; Addison Gordon Y def. Ireland Blindauer 10-5; Maddie Childs M def. Meagan Scott 10-4
DOUBLES: N. Krajewski-S. Krajewski Y def. Moller-Degen 10-5; Mastel-Weich M def. Kouri-Mitchell 10-4; Clement-Larson M def. Gordon/Evelyne Lima-Zapon 10-7
JV: Kara Koerner Y def. Ros Wilson 8-6; Lima-Zapon Y def. Frankie Kranz 8-3; Sienna Cuka Y def. Eliza Pitts 8-2; Elise Koller Y def. Bre Rockwell 8-5; Lillian Poeschl Y def. McKenna Auch 8-2; Tori Miller Y def. Alivia Herman 8-4; Presley Sedlacek Y def. Avery Hillman 8-0; Annie Baumann Y def. Lenora Mah 8-0; Miller-Poeschl Y def. Emilia Conrad-Taryn Bolche 8-6; Harbor Blindauer-Jordan Wilson M def. Baumann-Sedlacek 8-1
