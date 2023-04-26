The Parker boys and Chester girls claimed team honors in the Gayville-Volin Invitational golf tournament, Wednesday at Yankton’s Fox Run Golf Course.
Parker edged Freeman 276 to 278 for the boys’ title. Centerville (287) was third, followed by Viborg-Hurley (289). Alcester-Hudson finished at 329, with Gayville-Volin scoring 330.
Parker’s Brenden Pesicka shot an 84, one stroke better than Chester’s Alfred Frankenhoff (85) and two shots better than Freeman’s Zac Sayler (86). Parker’s Ray Travnicek (90) and Chester’s Carter Vogel (91) finished fourth and fifth.
Chester had four golfers in the top five to easily win the girls’ title. With two golfers scoring, the Fliers finished at 169. Centerville shot 249, followed by Alcester-Hudson (255) and Gayville-Volin (277).
Chester’s Ayla McDonald (79), Jadyn McDonald (90) and Cadence Olivier (95) claimed the top three spots. Jada Buse of Freeman Academy-Marion (101) was fourth.
