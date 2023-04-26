The Parker boys and Chester girls claimed team honors in the Gayville-Volin Invitational golf tournament, Wednesday at Yankton’s Fox Run Golf Course.

Parker edged Freeman 276 to 278 for the boys’ title. Centerville (287) was third, followed by Viborg-Hurley (289). Alcester-Hudson finished at 329, with Gayville-Volin scoring 330.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.