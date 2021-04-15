Several regional coaches were among the honorees as the South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association announced its Region Coaches of the Year.
In Region 6, Vermillion’s Jay Drake was named the boys’ coach of the year, with Dakota Valley’s Tammy Lilly named the girls’ coach of the year. Dakota Valley’s Kristin Hanson was named the girls’ assistant coach of the year.
In Region 7, Parkston’s Joe Shepardson was named the girls’ assistant coach of the year. Mitchell’s Cole Knippling, a Mount Marty grad who previously coached at Elk Point-Jefferson, was named the girls’ head coach of the year.
Viborg-Hurley’s Dean Jacobson was named the boys’ lower level coach of the year for Regions 5-8, with Wagner’s Tera Koupal earning girls’ honors.
