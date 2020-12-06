HARTINGTON, Neb. — After Osmond tied the game on a layup with three seconds remaining, Hartington-Newcastle junior Bennet Sievers sank a shot from the opposite three-point line to give the Wildcats a wild 52-49 boys’ basketball victory on Saturday in Hartington, Nebraska.
Sievers led the Wildcats (1-1) with 14 points, nine rebounds and five steals, while Kobe Heitman added 10 points and 10 rebounds. Jake Peitz contributed 10 points and seven rebounds, while Isaac Bruning had seven points.
Hartington-Newcastle will host Humphrey St. Francis tonight (Tuesday).
OSMOND (1-1) 7 21 7 14 — 49
HARTINGTON-NEW. (1-1) 10 11 14 17 — 52
Wausa 48, Boyd County 27
WAUSA, Neb. — The Wausa Vikings out-scored Boyd County 21-3 in the fourth quarter on the way to a 48-27 boys’ basketball victory on Saturday in Wausa, Nebraska.
Addison Smith scored 14 points to lead Wausa (1-1), while Corey Schumacher had 13 points and Jaxon Claussen added 10 points.
Wausa hosts Creighton tonight (Tuesday).
BOYD COUNTY (0-2) 10 13 1 3 — 27
WAUSA (1-1) 11 10 6 21 — 48
