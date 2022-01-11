HARTINGTON, Neb. — Jaxson Bernecker led Hartington Cedar Catholic to a 60-49 win over Wynot Tuesday night in Hartington, Nebraska.
Bernecker tallied 18 points and eight rebounds for Cedar Catholic (10-2).
Charlie Schroeder tallied a double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds for Wynot (11-1). Dylan Heine added 11 points.
Cedar Catholic hosts Dakota Valley Thursday. Wynot is at Niobrara-Verdigre Thursday.
WYNOT (11-1) 6 17 15 11 —49
HCC (10-2) 12 19 16 13 —60
Gayville-Volin 61, Sioux Falls Lutheran 26
GAYVILLE — Three players scored in double figures to lead Gayville-Volin to a 61-26 win over Sioux Falls Lutheran Tuesday night in Gayville.
Spencer Karstens tallied 16 points and seven rebounds for Gayville-Volin (6-1). Andrew Gustad added 14 points and seven boards. Kyle Hirsch picked up 11 points.
Ethan Olseon scord 16 points to lead Sioux Falls Lutheran (1-2).
Gayville-Volin is at Viborg-Hurley Thursday. Sioux Falls Lutheran is at Mitchell Christian Tuesday.
SIOUX FALLS LUTHERAN (1-2) 4 10 0 12 —26
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (6-1) 15 23 11 14 —61
Beresford 60, McCook Central-Montrose 54
MONTROSE — Tate VanOtterloo led Beresford to a 61-54 win over McCook Central-Montrose Tuesday night in Montrose.
VanOtterloo dropped 28 points for Beresford (4-5) in the win. Isiah Richards added 10 points.
Cody miels scored 19 points to lead McCook Central-Montrose (6-4). Gavin Gordon added 13 points.
BERESFORD (4-5) 20 20 11 10 —61
MCM (6-4) 6 16 19 13 —54
Dakota Valley 73, West Central 60
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Isaac Bruns and Randy Rosenquist led Dakota Valley to a 73-60 win over West Central in North Sioux City Tuesday night.
Bruns tallied 30 points and six rebounds for Dakota Valley (7-0). Randy Rosenquist added a triple-double of 14 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds. Jaxon Hennies contributed 13 points.
No stats reported for West Central (4-3).
West Central is at Baltic Monday. Dakota Valley is at Hartington Cedar Catholic Thursday.
WEST CENTRAL (4-3) 14 7 13 26 —60
DAKOTA VALLEY (7-0) 18 15 12 28 —73
Viborg-Hurley 53, Alcester-Hudson 23
HULREY — A double-double for Blake Schroedermeier led Viborg-Hurley to a 53-23 win over Alcester-Hudson Tuesday night.
Schroedermeier tallied 22 points and 10 rebounds for Viborg-Hurley (5-2). Hayden Gilbert added 12 points, six rebounds and five assists. Aydan Peterson contributed nine points.
Dominic Van Egdom tallied eight points for Alcester-Hudson (1-7).
Viborg-Hurley hosts Gayville-Volin in Hurley Thursday. Alcester-Hudson faces Akron-Westfield Thursday.
AH (1-7) 6 5 7 5 —23
VH (5-2) 7 19 15 12 —53
Gregory 56, Wagner 55
GREGORY — Cruz Klundt led Gregory to a 56-55 win over Wagner Thursday night in Gregory.
Klundt tallied 19 points and five assists for Gregory (3-4). Rane Kenzy added 14 points.
Toby Zephier tallied 19 points and Dustin Honomichl 18 for Wagner (1-5).
Wagner is at home against Parkston Thursday.
O’Neill St. Mary’s 66, Bloomfield 35
BLOOMFIELD, Neb. —O’Neill St. Mary’s blew past Bloomfield 66-35 Tuesday night in Bloomfield, Nebraska.
Cody Bruegman tallied 20 points to lead Bloomfield (3-7).
No stats reported for St. Mary’s (8-2).
Bloomfield hosts Plainview Friday.
O’NEILL ST. MARY’S 18 22 14 12 —66
BLOOMFIELD 11 6 6 12 —35
Wakefield 57, Ponca 40
PONCA, Neb. — Wakefield’s hot start gives them a 56-40 win over Ponca Tuesday night in Ponca, Nebraska.
Taylor Korth tallied 10 points to pace Ponca (4-8). Dalton Lamprecht added eight points.
No stats reported for Wakefield (10-2).
Ponca is at home against Elk Point-Jefferson Friday.
WAKEFIELD (10-2) 13 15 14 15 —57
PONCA (4-8) 5 11 13 11 —40
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.