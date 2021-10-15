Three Yankton players recognized for all state-tournament earlier this week were named to the Class A All-State Softball Team, announced late Thursday.
Yankton senior Addison Binde and juniors Grace Behrns and Elle Feser were recognized on the first team. All three were named to the all-tourney team earlier this week.
“We had a lot of very talented young ladies this year which made picking all state, all tournament and all ESD very difficult,” head coach Kim Velk said.
Binde batted .515 with four home runs, 11 doubles and 25 RBI on the season.
Feser batted .477 with five homers, 13 doubles and 33 RBI.
Behrns batted .325 with 28 RBI, and was 9-6 with 93 strikeouts in 96 innings pitched.
“All three also offered a lot on defense with near perfect fielding percentages,” Velk said.
Recognized on the second team was Yankton senior outfielder Lainie Keller. Keller batted .488 on the season, recording one home run, seven doubles and 20 RBI.
Yankton finished third in the Class A State Tournament, the highest finish in program history.
