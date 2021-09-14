YORK, Neb. — Mount Marty evened its season record at 6-6 with a 26-24, 18-25, 25-19, 25-23 victory over York in non-conference volleyball action on Tuesday.
Allison Jones posted 15 kills and Gabby Ruth had 13 kills to lead the Mount Marty offense. Ally DeLange had 42 assists. Aubrey Herbolshimer finished with 10 kills.
Defensively, Molly Brinkman had 12 digs and Ivy Mines had 11 digs to lead the way. DeLange and Katleyn Chytka each had nine digs for the Lancers.
MMU continues its Nebraska swing today (Wednesday), traveling to 23rd-ranked College of Saint Mary. The Flames are 13-2 on the season.
