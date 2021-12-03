The Mount Marty University athletic department announced Friday that Kayla Bryant has been named the head coach for the Lancer softball program.
Bryant, who is in her fourth season with the Lancers, has served as interim head coach since Tate Bruckner resigned as head coach this past summer.
Bryant spent two seasons as a graduate assistant coach for the Lancers, including a program-record 21-win season in 2019, before heading to the University of Memphis, where she worked as a volunteer assistant. She returned to the Lancers in January of this year, serving as an assistant coach working with infield and hitting. She worked with Team Impact & assisted in administrative duties.
With Bryant on staff, the 2019 Lancers broke several records, including batting average, slugging percentage, on-base percentage, home runs, runs batted in, hits, runs, doubles, triples, fielding percentage, and stolen bases. The 2020 Lancers produced the programs first winning season since the program was restarted in 2000, as well as 15 NAIA Scholar-Athletes.
Bryant holds a master’s degree from MMU, as well as a bachelor’s degree from Cincinnati Christian and an associate’s degree from Southwest Tennessee Community College.
While playing at Southwest, she ended her sophomore season leading the team with a .379 batting average, .461 on-base average, .603 slugging average, 10 home runs, 66 hits, 105 total bases, and 48 runs batted in. On the defense side, Bryant ended her career with 651 put-outs and a .980 fielding average. During her two years, she was NJCAA Region 7 All-Conference and All-Academic.
At Cincinnati Christian, Bryant started both years at first base while being a team captain for two years. Finishing her career with a .979 overall fielding percentage and 437 putouts. Offensively, she posted a .262 batting average with 64 hits, 12 doubles, 8 home runs, and 38 runs batted in. During her senior season, she helped lead the team to win the NCCAA Midwest Region and earned a spot in the NCCAA World Series.
