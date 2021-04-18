VERMILLION — South Dakota women’s tennis suffered a 5-2 setback to North Dakota in a key Summit League match on Sunday at the USD Tennis Courts.
With a battle for third place in the Summit League on the line, the Coyotes could not sustain enough momentum during singles play to register the victory.
Habiba Aly and Yulia Almiron Solano earn won singles matches for South Dakota while Jana Lazarevic and Anna Marija Bukina suffered close losses.
That came after North Dakota (9-9, 4-2 in Summit League play) had won the doubles point with wins at No. 2 and No. 3 doubles.
Aly, a senior, improved to 8-3 on the season with a straight sets win at No. 2 singles.
Almiron Solano earned her fifth singles victory of the season by winning the third set tiebreaker over Kaede Amano 10-6.
Lazarevic and Bukina teamed at No. 1 doubles for a 6-3 win.
South Dakota, now 5-7 overall and 3-2 in Summit League play, closes the regular season with a trip to Denver, the Summit League leaders on Saturday.
