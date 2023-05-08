BERESFORD — The Vermillion Tanagers scored six runs in the first inning and didn’t look back, claiming a 16-7 victory over the Beresford-Alcester-Hudson Black Sox in club high school baseball action on Monday.

Tate Hage went 4-for-5 with a triple and four RBI for Vermillion. Carter Hansen went 3-for-5 with a triple. Mikey Roob went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI. Trey Hansen and Hayden Christopherson each had a hit in the victory.

