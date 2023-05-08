BERESFORD — The Vermillion Tanagers scored six runs in the first inning and didn’t look back, claiming a 16-7 victory over the Beresford-Alcester-Hudson Black Sox in club high school baseball action on Monday.
Tate Hage went 4-for-5 with a triple and four RBI for Vermillion. Carter Hansen went 3-for-5 with a triple. Mikey Roob went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI. Trey Hansen and Hayden Christopherson each had a hit in the victory.
Six different Black Sox hitters each had one hit: Joseph Anderson, Robert Watkins, Cooper Nelson, Ashton Oberle, Zach Boden and Ethan Bovill.
Erik Sulzle struck out seven in six innings of work for the win. Dominic Van Egdom took the loss.
Vermillion hosts Wagner on Wednesday. The Black Sox travel to Bon Homme on Friday.
PARKSTON — Parkston scored eight runs in the first and coasted to a 13-3 victory over Canton in club high school baseball action on Monday.
Luke Bormann went 3-for-3 with two triples and three RBI for Parkston. Taite Klumb homered and doubled, driving in two. Kaleb Weber doubled twice and Kolter Kramer added a hit in the victory.
Matthew Anderson doubled and Braxton Mulder had a hit and two RBI for Canton. Hunter Richmond added a hit.
Bormann pitched the distance in the five-inning game, striking out nine. Mulder took the loss.
Parkston travels to Parker today (Tuesday). Canton travels to Tea Area Friday.
